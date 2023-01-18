LSU offers 4-star Florida commit, legacy

Myles Graham is a 6-foot-1, 212-pound, four-star linebacker from the 2024 recruiting class. He is from Atlanta, where he plays for Woodward Academy. The War Eagles finished the 2022 season 11-2 with a loss to eventual state champion, Langston Hughes in the third round of the GHSA 6A playoffs.

Graham is currently committed to playing for Billy Napier and the Florida Gators after high school, and his father, Earnest, is a former UF running back.

Film Analysis: Graham is a guy that plays on both sides of the ball for the War Eagles. He is profiled as a linebacker that has great ball skills, physicality and tackling ability. Brian Kelly will hope he can pull Graham away from the Gators.

FILM

Ratings

247 4 62 4 11 Rivals 4 22 2 4 ESPN 4 53 4 9 On3 Recruiting 4 69 7 10 247 Composite 4 30 2 7

Vitals

Hometown Atlanta, Georgia Projected Position LB Height 6-1 Weight 212 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on January 17, 2023

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Florida

Alabama

Georgia

Tennessee

Recruiting Projection

Crystal Balled to Florida

Currently committed to Florida

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire