LSU offers 4-star Florida commit, legacy
Myles Graham is a 6-foot-1, 212-pound, four-star linebacker from the 2024 recruiting class. He is from Atlanta, where he plays for Woodward Academy. The War Eagles finished the 2022 season 11-2 with a loss to eventual state champion, Langston Hughes in the third round of the GHSA 6A playoffs.
Graham is currently committed to playing for Billy Napier and the Florida Gators after high school, and his father, Earnest, is a former UF running back.
Film Analysis: Graham is a guy that plays on both sides of the ball for the War Eagles. He is profiled as a linebacker that has great ball skills, physicality and tackling ability. Brian Kelly will hope he can pull Graham away from the Gators.
FILM
Ratings
247
4
62
4
11
Rivals
4
22
2
4
ESPN
4
53
4
9
On3 Recruiting
4
69
7
10
247 Composite
4
30
2
7
Vitals
Hometown
Atlanta, Georgia
Projected Position
LB
Height
6-1
Weight
212
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on January 17, 2023
No visits yet
Offer List
Recruiting Projection
Crystal Balled to Florida
Currently committed to Florida
All Glory To God!
Louisiana State University Offered..#GeauxTigers 🐯@Davis33Coach @Coach_Hankton pic.twitter.com/kTwuz7Oz4j
— Myles Graham (@MylesGraham2_) January 17, 2023
