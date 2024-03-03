Advertisement
LSU offers 4-star EDGE from Indianapolis

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly and the Tigers recruiting staff took a trip to the big city of Indianapolis to extend a scholarship offer to one of the best EDGE rushers in the 2025 recruiting class. Kelly will have to fight off Notre Dame to land him.

Damien Shanklin is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound, four-star EDGE rusher from Indianapolis where he plays for Warren Central High School. The Warren Central Warriors finished the 2023 season 5-7 with a loss to Center Grove in the third round of the 6A playoffs.

Shanklin currently has multiple Crystal Ball projections to Notre Dame and the Fighting Irish are an 81% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Shanklin is a monster on the edge for the Warriors. He would fit in very well for LSU.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

167

18

3

Rivals

4

208

9

2

ESPN

4

206

19

2

On3 Recruiting

4

107

11

3

247 Composite

4

163

16

2

 

Vitals

Hometown

Indianapolis, Indiana

Projected Position

EDGE

Height

6-4

Weight

230

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on February 28, 2024

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • Crystal Ball projected to Notre Dame

  • Notre Dame is an 81% favorite per On3

Twitter

