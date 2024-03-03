LSU offers 4-star EDGE from Indianapolis
Brian Kelly and the Tigers recruiting staff took a trip to the big city of Indianapolis to extend a scholarship offer to one of the best EDGE rushers in the 2025 recruiting class. Kelly will have to fight off Notre Dame to land him.
Damien Shanklin is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound, four-star EDGE rusher from Indianapolis where he plays for Warren Central High School. The Warren Central Warriors finished the 2023 season 5-7 with a loss to Center Grove in the third round of the 6A playoffs.
Shanklin currently has multiple Crystal Ball projections to Notre Dame and the Fighting Irish are an 81% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Shanklin is a monster on the edge for the Warriors. He would fit in very well for LSU.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
167
18
3
Rivals
4
208
9
2
ESPN
4
206
19
2
On3 Recruiting
4
107
11
3
247 Composite
4
163
16
2
Vitals
Hometown
Indianapolis, Indiana
Projected Position
EDGE
Height
6-4
Weight
230
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on February 28, 2024
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Notre Dame
Indiana
Purdue
Recruitment Projections
Crystal Ball projected to Notre Dame
Notre Dame is an 81% favorite per On3
#AGTG Blessed to receive a(n) scholarship Offer from Louisiana State University 🐯🟣@coach_peoples @mikekirschner1 @adamgorney @RivalsPapiClint @SWiltfong247 @WarriorNation_1 @WARRENCENTRALFB @cdc372 @RivalsFriedman @KyleNeddenriep pic.twitter.com/LMBNJkX3Ql
— Damien “Dame” Shanklin (@D_shanklin42) February 28, 2024