LSU offers 4-star EDGE from Indianapolis

Brian Kelly and the Tigers recruiting staff took a trip to the big city of Indianapolis to extend a scholarship offer to one of the best EDGE rushers in the 2025 recruiting class. Kelly will have to fight off Notre Dame to land him.

Damien Shanklin is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound, four-star EDGE rusher from Indianapolis where he plays for Warren Central High School. The Warren Central Warriors finished the 2023 season 5-7 with a loss to Center Grove in the third round of the 6A playoffs.

Shanklin currently has multiple Crystal Ball projections to Notre Dame and the Fighting Irish are an 81% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Shanklin is a monster on the edge for the Warriors. He would fit in very well for LSU.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 167 18 3 Rivals 4 208 9 2 ESPN 4 206 19 2 On3 Recruiting 4 107 11 3 247 Composite 4 163 16 2

Vitals

Hometown Indianapolis, Indiana Projected Position EDGE Height 6-4 Weight 230 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on February 28, 2024

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Indiana

Purdue

Recruitment Projections

Crystal Ball projected to Notre Dame

Notre Dame is an 81% favorite per On3

