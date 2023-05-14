LSU offers 4-star DL from Warner Robins, Georgia

The Tigers went down to Georgia and they were looking for a player to steal. They stumbled upon a four-star defensive lineman in the 2025 class.

Isaiah Gibson is a 6-foot-5, 250-pound, four-star defensive lineman from Warner Robins, Georgia, where he plays for Warner Robins High School. The Demons finished the 2022 season 10-5 with a loss to Ware County in the GHSAA 5A State Championship Game.

There are no Crystal Ball projections for Gibson yet, but the Florida Gators are a 36% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Gibson stars as a defensive end for the Demons and does an incredible job of using his hands to create separation and get off of blocks and disrupt plays.

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

236

25

26

Rivals

ESPN

4

202

17

23

On3 Recruiting

3

26

30

247 Composite

4

231

24

25

 

Vitals

Hometown

Warner Robins, Georgia

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-5

Weight

220

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 9, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Florida is a 36% favorite per On3

Twitter

