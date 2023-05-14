LSU offers 4-star DL from Warner Robins, Georgia

The Tigers went down to Georgia and they were looking for a player to steal. They stumbled upon a four-star defensive lineman in the 2025 class.

Isaiah Gibson is a 6-foot-5, 250-pound, four-star defensive lineman from Warner Robins, Georgia, where he plays for Warner Robins High School. The Demons finished the 2022 season 10-5 with a loss to Ware County in the GHSAA 5A State Championship Game.

There are no Crystal Ball projections for Gibson yet, but the Florida Gators are a 36% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Gibson stars as a defensive end for the Demons and does an incredible job of using his hands to create separation and get off of blocks and disrupt plays.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 236 25 26 Rivals – – – – ESPN 4 202 17 23 On3 Recruiting 3 – 26 30 247 Composite 4 231 24 25

Vitals

Hometown Warner Robins, Georgia Projected Position DL Height 6-5 Weight 220 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on May 9, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Florida

Florida State

South Carolina

North Carolina

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Florida is a 36% favorite per On3

Twitter

