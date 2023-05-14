LSU offers 4-star DL from Warner Robins, Georgia
The Tigers went down to Georgia and they were looking for a player to steal. They stumbled upon a four-star defensive lineman in the 2025 class.
Isaiah Gibson is a 6-foot-5, 250-pound, four-star defensive lineman from Warner Robins, Georgia, where he plays for Warner Robins High School. The Demons finished the 2022 season 10-5 with a loss to Ware County in the GHSAA 5A State Championship Game.
There are no Crystal Ball projections for Gibson yet, but the Florida Gators are a 36% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Gibson stars as a defensive end for the Demons and does an incredible job of using his hands to create separation and get off of blocks and disrupt plays.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
236
25
26
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
4
202
17
23
On3 Recruiting
3
–
26
30
247 Composite
4
231
24
25
Vitals
Hometown
Warner Robins, Georgia
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-5
220
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on May 9, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Florida State
South Carolina
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Florida is a 36% favorite per On3
Blessed to receive a offer from LSU 🟣🟡@CoachLindsey @robinsfootball1 @RobinsRecruits @MohrRecruiting @RustyMansell_ @JeremyO_Johnson @lukewinstel @Coach_Sams15 pic.twitter.com/k5pVaI4UmD
— Isaiah Gibson (@isaiahgibson99) May 9, 2023
