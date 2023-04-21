LSU offers 4-star DL from the Florida panhandle

LSU’s coaching staff is looking to the Florida panhandle for a four-star defensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class.

Artavius Jones is a 6-foot-4, 285-pound, four-star defensive lineman from Blountstown, Florida, where he plays for Blountstown High School.

The Blountstown Tigers finished the 2022 season 9-5 with a loss to Hawthorne in the Class 1 Rural state semifinals.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Jones but Miami is a 58% favorite per On3.

Film Analysis: Jones lines up at defensive tackle for the Tigers and is so quick that he is able to beat most guards off of the line as soon as the ball is snapped.

FILM

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire