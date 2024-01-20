LSU offers 4-star defensive lineman from Cypress, Texas

Brian Kelly is working on building up his defensive line in the 2025 recruiting class. That search has led him to Cypress, Texas, where he found a four-star defensive lineman at Cy-Fair High School.

Landon Rink is a 6-foot-2, 270-pound, four-star defensive lineman who plays for Cy-Fair High School. The Cy-Fair Bobcats finished the 2023 season 11-2 with a loss to North Shore in the third round of the 6A D1 playoffs.

Rink currently has a Crystal Ball projection to Texas, and the Longhorns are a 95% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Rink is a defensive tackle with a relentless motor that destroys opposing offensive linemen.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 52 85 Rivals 4 232 15 40 ESPN 4 154 14 21 On3 Recruiting 3 – 50 85 247 Composite 4 315 32 49

Vitals

Hometown Cypress, Texas Projected Position DL Height 6-2 Weight 270 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on January 19, 2024

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Texas

Oklahoma

Texas A&M

Baylor

Recruitment Projections

Crystal Ball projections to Texas

Texas is a 95% favorite per On3

Twitter

