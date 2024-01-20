Advertisement

LSU offers 4-star defensive lineman from Cypress, Texas

Brian Kelly is working on building up his defensive line in the 2025 recruiting class. That search has led him to Cypress, Texas, where he found a four-star defensive lineman at Cy-Fair High School.

Landon Rink is a 6-foot-2, 270-pound, four-star defensive lineman who plays for Cy-Fair High School. The Cy-Fair Bobcats finished the 2023 season 11-2 with a loss to North Shore in the third round of the 6A D1 playoffs.

Rink currently has a Crystal Ball projection to Texas, and the Longhorns are a 95% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Rink is a defensive tackle with a relentless motor that destroys opposing offensive linemen.

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

52

85

Rivals

4

232

15

40

ESPN

4

154

14

21

On3 Recruiting

3

50

85

247 Composite

4

315

32

49

 

Vitals

Hometown

Cypress, Texas

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-2

Weight

270

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on January 19, 2024

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • Crystal Ball projections to Texas

  • Texas is a 95% favorite per On3

Twitter

