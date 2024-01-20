LSU offers 4-star defensive lineman from Cypress, Texas
Brian Kelly is working on building up his defensive line in the 2025 recruiting class. That search has led him to Cypress, Texas, where he found a four-star defensive lineman at Cy-Fair High School.
Landon Rink is a 6-foot-2, 270-pound, four-star defensive lineman who plays for Cy-Fair High School. The Cy-Fair Bobcats finished the 2023 season 11-2 with a loss to North Shore in the third round of the 6A D1 playoffs.
Rink currently has a Crystal Ball projection to Texas, and the Longhorns are a 95% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Rink is a defensive tackle with a relentless motor that destroys opposing offensive linemen.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
52
85
Rivals
4
232
15
40
ESPN
4
154
14
21
On3 Recruiting
3
–
50
85
247 Composite
4
315
32
49
Vitals
Hometown
Cypress, Texas
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-2
Weight
270
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on January 19, 2024
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
Crystal Ball projections to Texas
Texas is a 95% favorite per On3
After a great conversation with @CoachBoUT I am blessed to announce that I have been reoffered by LSU!!@Perroni247 @MikeRoach247 @adamgorney @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/U5hoIzYX73
— landon rink 4🌟 (@landonrink) January 19, 2024