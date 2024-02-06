LSU offers 4-star defensive lineman from Austin, Texas
Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to the Texas Longhorns‘ backyard to extend a scholarship offer to a four-star offensive lineman. It looks like the Tigers will have to fight off the Baylor Bears to land him.
Gus Cordova is a 6-foot-4, 250-pound, four-star defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class from Austin, Texas, where he plays for Lake Travis High School. The Lake Travis Cavaliers 11-3 with a loss to Westlake in the 6A D1 state semifinals.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections to land him at this time but the Baylor Bears are a 91% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Cordova is a physical player who specializes in bull-rushing opposing quarterbacks.
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
3
–
22
65
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
209
19
35
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Austin, Texas
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-4
Weight
250
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on February 5, 2024
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Baylor is a 91% favorite to land him per On3
Blessed to receive an offer from @LSUfootball ‼️@coach_peoples @CoachBoDavisLSU @CoachBrianKelly pic.twitter.com/U6aEgW5TB9
— Gus “Bus” Cordova (@gusbus_99) February 5, 2024