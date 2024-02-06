LSU offers 4-star defensive lineman from Austin, Texas

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to the Texas Longhorns‘ backyard to extend a scholarship offer to a four-star offensive lineman. It looks like the Tigers will have to fight off the Baylor Bears to land him.

Gus Cordova is a 6-foot-4, 250-pound, four-star defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class from Austin, Texas, where he plays for Lake Travis High School. The Lake Travis Cavaliers 11-3 with a loss to Westlake in the 6A D1 state semifinals.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections to land him at this time but the Baylor Bears are a 91% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Cordova is a physical player who specializes in bull-rushing opposing quarterbacks.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals 3 – 22 65 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 209 19 35 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Austin, Texas Projected Position DL Height 6-4 Weight 250 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on February 5, 2024

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Baylor

Texas

Texas A&M

Oklahoma

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Baylor is a 91% favorite to land him per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire