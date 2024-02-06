Advertisement

LSU offers 4-star defensive lineman from Austin, Texas

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to the Texas Longhorns‘ backyard to extend a scholarship offer to a four-star offensive lineman. It looks like the Tigers will have to fight off the Baylor Bears to land him.

Gus Cordova is a 6-foot-4, 250-pound, four-star defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class from Austin, Texas, where he plays for Lake Travis High School. The Lake Travis Cavaliers 11-3 with a loss to Westlake in the 6A D1 state semifinals.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections to land him at this time but the Baylor Bears are a 91% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Cordova is a physical player who specializes in bull-rushing opposing quarterbacks.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

3

22

65

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

209

19

35

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Austin, Texas

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-4

Weight

250

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on February 5, 2024

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Baylor is a 91% favorite to land him per On3

