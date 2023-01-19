LSU offers 4-star defensive back Ricardo Jones
Ricardo Jones is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound, four-star safety for the class of 2024. Jones is from Warner Robins, Georgia, where he plays for Northside High School. The Eagles finished last season 7-5 with a loss to Marist in the second round of the GHSA 6A playoffs. Jones has no crystal ball projections at this time but Auburn is considered the favorite per On3.
Film Analysis: Jones has a knack for being in the right place at the right time. He does a great job of reading a quarterback’s eyes and making him pay if he makes a bad pass. He is a great tackler in one-on-one situations as well.
FILM
Ratings
247
4
105
7
18
Rivals
4
102
10
16
ESPN
4
114
9
21
On3 Recruiting
4
128
9
20
247 Composite
4
75
6
15
Vitals
Hometown
Warner Robins, Georgia
Projected Position
S
Height
6-3
Weight
200
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on January 16, 2023
No visits yet
Offer List
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Auburn is a 41% favorite per On3
I am Blessed to Receive an Offer From Louisiana State University #blessed #ll3 @CoachKerryCooks @LSUfootball @N_H_S_Football pic.twitter.com/JyL6pgoIns
— ricardo jones (@ricardojones05) January 17, 2023
