LSU offers 4-star defensive back Ricardo Jones

Ricardo Jones is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound, four-star safety for the class of 2024. Jones is from Warner Robins, Georgia, where he plays for Northside High School. The Eagles finished last season 7-5 with a loss to Marist in the second round of the GHSA 6A playoffs. Jones has no crystal ball projections at this time but Auburn is considered the favorite per On3.

Film Analysis: Jones has a knack for being in the right place at the right time. He does a great job of reading a quarterback’s eyes and making him pay if he makes a bad pass. He is a great tackler in one-on-one situations as well.

FILM

Ratings

247 4 105 7 18 Rivals 4 102 10 16 ESPN 4 114 9 21 On3 Recruiting 4 128 9 20 247 Composite 4 75 6 15

Vitals

Hometown Warner Robins, Georgia Projected Position S Height 6-3 Weight 200 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on January 16, 2023

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Auburn

Tennessee

South Carolina

Michigan

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Auburn is a 41% favorite per On3

Twitter

