LSU offers 4-star Colorado DL commit

Omar White is a 6-foot-2, 305-pound, four-star defensive lineman from the class of 2024. White is from Valdosta, Georgia, where he plays for Valdosta High School. The Valdosta Wildcats finished the 2022 season 8-3 with a loss to Westlake in the first round of the Georgia 7A state playoffs.

White currently has no Crystal Ball projections but he is committed to playing for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes at the next level.

Film Analysis: White is a monster that can line up anywhere on the defensive line and be productive. He does a great job of using his hands to shed blocks and get into the backfield.

FILM

Ratings

247 3 – 24 35 Rivals 4 105 5 17 ESPN 4 88 7 15 On3 Recruiting 4 83 7 13 247 Composite 4 108 13 17

Vitals

Hometown Valdosta, Georgia Projected Position DL Height 6-3 Weight 307 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on January 26, 2023

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Colorado

Texas A&M

South Carolina

Clemson

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Currently committed to Colorado

Twitter

[listicle id=64701]

[vertical-gallery id=64735]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire