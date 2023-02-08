LSU offers 4-star Colorado DL commit

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Omar White is a 6-foot-2, 305-pound, four-star defensive lineman from the class of 2024. White is from Valdosta, Georgia, where he plays for Valdosta High School. The Valdosta Wildcats finished the 2022 season 8-3 with a loss to Westlake in the first round of the Georgia 7A state playoffs.

White currently has no Crystal Ball projections but he is committed to playing for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes at the next level.

Film Analysis: White is a monster that can line up anywhere on the defensive line and be productive. He does a great job of using his hands to shed blocks and get into the backfield.

FILM

Ratings

247

3

24

35

Rivals

4

105

5

17

ESPN

4

88

7

15

On3 Recruiting

4

83

7

13

247 Composite

4

108

13

17

 

Vitals

Hometown

Valdosta, Georgia

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-3

Weight

307

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on January 26, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Currently committed to Colorado

Twitter

[listicle id=64701]

[vertical-gallery id=64735]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

Recommended Stories