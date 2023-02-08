LSU offers 4-star Colorado DL commit
Omar White is a 6-foot-2, 305-pound, four-star defensive lineman from the class of 2024. White is from Valdosta, Georgia, where he plays for Valdosta High School. The Valdosta Wildcats finished the 2022 season 8-3 with a loss to Westlake in the first round of the Georgia 7A state playoffs.
White currently has no Crystal Ball projections but he is committed to playing for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes at the next level.
Film Analysis: White is a monster that can line up anywhere on the defensive line and be productive. He does a great job of using his hands to shed blocks and get into the backfield.
Ratings
247
3
–
24
35
Rivals
4
105
5
17
ESPN
4
88
7
15
On3 Recruiting
4
83
7
13
247 Composite
4
108
13
17
Vitals
Hometown
Valdosta, Georgia
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-3
Weight
307
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on January 26, 2023
No visits yet
Offer List
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Currently committed to Colorado
AGTG im extremely blessed to receive an offer from @LSUfootball @24VHSFootball @shelton_felton @CoachMac334 @CoachTbuck4 @VHS_FBrecruits #DATE pic.twitter.com/Ztpt74bfVx
— 2HOLLYWOOD ⭐️ (@omarjwhite58) January 26, 2023
