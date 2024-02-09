LSU offers 4-star athlete from Terell, Texas

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff made a trip to Terrell, Texas, to extend an offer to a talented four-star athlete who is currently leaning towards SMU.

Keiundre Johnson is a 6-foot-4, 215-pound, four-star athlete from Terrell, Texas, where he plays for Terrell High School. The Terrell Tigers finished the 2023 season 7-4 with a loss to Texas High School in the 5A D2 state playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Johnson at this time but SMU is a 66% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Johnson stars as a tight end and an edge rusher for the Tigers. He has the talent to play at either position at the next level.

Stars Overall State Position
On3 Recruiting 4 282 15 49

Hometown Terrell, Texas
Projected Position ATH
Height 6-4
Weight 215
Class 2025

Offered on February 8, 2024

LSU

SMU

Baylor

Oregon

Texas A&M

