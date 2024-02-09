LSU offers 4-star athlete from Terell, Texas
Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff made a trip to Terrell, Texas, to extend an offer to a talented four-star athlete who is currently leaning towards SMU.
Keiundre Johnson is a 6-foot-4, 215-pound, four-star athlete from Terrell, Texas, where he plays for Terrell High School. The Terrell Tigers finished the 2023 season 7-4 with a loss to Texas High School in the 5A D2 state playoffs.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Johnson at this time but SMU is a 66% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Johnson stars as a tight end and an edge rusher for the Tigers. He has the talent to play at either position at the next level.
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
3
–
16
62
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
282
15
49
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Terrell, Texas
Projected Position
ATH
Height
6-4
Weight
215
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on February 8, 2024
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
No crystal ball projections at this time
SMU is a 66% favorite to land him per On3
#AGTG I am honored to receive an offer from Louisiana State University! #GeauxTigers 🐯@coach_peoples @LSUfootball @SedberryJr @CoachHaywood @TerrellTigerFB @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/iK9pidIT2c
— Keiundre Johnson 𝕏 (@keiundree) February 8, 2024