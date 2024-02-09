Advertisement

LSU offers 4-star athlete from Terell, Texas

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff made a trip to Terrell, Texas, to extend an offer to a talented four-star athlete who is currently leaning towards SMU.

Keiundre Johnson is a 6-foot-4, 215-pound, four-star athlete from Terrell, Texas, where he plays for Terrell High School. The Terrell Tigers finished the 2023 season 7-4 with a loss to Texas High School in the 5A D2 state playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Johnson at this time but SMU is a 66% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Johnson stars as a tight end and an edge rusher for the Tigers. He has the talent to play at either position at the next level.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

3

16

62

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

282

15

49

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Terrell, Texas

Projected Position

ATH

Height

6-4

Weight

215

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on February 8, 2024

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No crystal ball projections at this time

  • SMU is a 66% favorite to land him per On3

