LSU offers 4-star 2026 cornerback

LSU’s recruiting staff is working hard on finding talented players for the 2026 recruiting class. They recently took a trip to Suwanee, Georgia, to check out one of the best cornerbacks in the class and extend an offer to him.

Dorian Barney is a 6-foot-1, 163-pound, four-star cornerback from McDonough, Georgia but he plays his high school football for Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee, Georgia. The Peachtree Ridge Lions are one of the best teams in Class 7A in Georgia. They are 10-1 this season and they are preparing for defending state champion, Mill Creek, in round two of the GHSA Playoffs.

Film Analysis: Barney is a guy who is talented enough to put out on an island and he can fend for his own.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 34 5 5 Rivals 4 80 – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 – – – 247 Composite 4 50 6 10

Vitals

Hometown McDonough, Georgia Projected Position CB Height 6-1 Weight 163 Class 2026

Recruitment

Offered on November 11, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

No crystal ball projections at this time

South Carolina is a 58% favorite to land him per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire