Advertisement

LSU offers 4-star 2026 cornerback

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

LSU’s recruiting staff is working hard on finding talented players for the 2026 recruiting class. They recently took a trip to Suwanee, Georgia, to check out one of the best cornerbacks in the class and extend an offer to him.

Dorian Barney is a 6-foot-1, 163-pound, four-star cornerback from McDonough, Georgia but he plays his high school football for Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee, Georgia. The Peachtree Ridge Lions are one of the best teams in Class 7A in Georgia. They are 10-1 this season and they are preparing for defending state champion, Mill Creek, in round two of the GHSA Playoffs.

Film Analysis: Barney is a guy who is talented enough to put out on an island and he can fend for his own.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

34

5

5

Rivals

4

80

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

247 Composite

4

50

6

10

 

Vitals

Hometown

McDonough, Georgia

Projected Position

CB

Height

6-1

Weight

163

Class

2026

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on November 11, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No crystal ball projections at this time

  • South Carolina is a 58% favorite to land him per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire