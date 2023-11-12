LSU offers 4-star 2026 cornerback
LSU’s recruiting staff is working hard on finding talented players for the 2026 recruiting class. They recently took a trip to Suwanee, Georgia, to check out one of the best cornerbacks in the class and extend an offer to him.
Dorian Barney is a 6-foot-1, 163-pound, four-star cornerback from McDonough, Georgia but he plays his high school football for Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee, Georgia. The Peachtree Ridge Lions are one of the best teams in Class 7A in Georgia. They are 10-1 this season and they are preparing for defending state champion, Mill Creek, in round two of the GHSA Playoffs.
Film Analysis: Barney is a guy who is talented enough to put out on an island and he can fend for his own.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
34
5
5
Rivals
4
80
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
–
–
–
247 Composite
4
50
6
10
Vitals
Hometown
McDonough, Georgia
Projected Position
CB
Height
6-1
163
Class
2026
Recruitment
Offered on November 11, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
No crystal ball projections at this time
South Carolina is a 58% favorite to land him per On3
#AGTG LSU OFFERED🐯 @SteepDiesel @CoachBrianKelly @BobbyBarham_2 @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson @MohrRecruiting @adamgorney @RustyMansell_ @ErikRichardsUSA @RivalsFriedman @lukewinstel @RecruitGeorgia @deucerecruiting @coachskrrt pic.twitter.com/VwUGOrOPIV
— Dorian Barney (@1dorianbarney) November 11, 2023