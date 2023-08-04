LSU offers 4-star 2025 tight end from Texas
Brian Kelly has always had an affinity for tight ends. Even when he was at Notre Dame he would have at least one really good tight end every year. He may have found another one in Texas.
Jack VanDorselaer is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound, four-star tight end from Southlake, Texas, where he plays for Southlake Carroll High School. The Southlake Carroll Dragons finished the 2022 season 13-1 with a loss to Guyer in the 6A quarterfinals.
There are no Crystal Ball projections for VanDorselaer at this time but Baylor is a 31% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: VanDorselaer can do it all. He can stretch the field vertically and also block very well.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
158
7
19
Rivals
4
–
13
55
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
15
57
247 Composite
4
259
11
42
Vitals
Hometown
Southlake, Texas
Projected Position
TE
Height
6-4
Weight
225
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on August 1, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
Baylor
Texas Tech
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Baylor is a 31% favorite per On3
Blessed to receive an OFFER from Louisiana State University!!🐯#GeauxTigers @MikeDenbrock @MikeFerraraLSU @CarlSt_Cyr @coachrdodge @Coach_KBoyd @LoganOBrien15 @apefitness_perf @LSUfootball @SLC_Recruiting @SLCAthletics pic.twitter.com/mhzaoS4Nfj
— Jack VanDorselaer (@JackVanD85) August 1, 2023
