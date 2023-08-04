LSU offers 4-star 2025 tight end from Texas

Brian Kelly has always had an affinity for tight ends. Even when he was at Notre Dame he would have at least one really good tight end every year. He may have found another one in Texas.

Jack VanDorselaer is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound, four-star tight end from Southlake, Texas, where he plays for Southlake Carroll High School. The Southlake Carroll Dragons finished the 2022 season 13-1 with a loss to Guyer in the 6A quarterfinals.

There are no Crystal Ball projections for VanDorselaer at this time but Baylor is a 31% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: VanDorselaer can do it all. He can stretch the field vertically and also block very well.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 158 7 19 Rivals 4 – 13 55 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 15 57 247 Composite 4 259 11 42

Vitals

Hometown Southlake, Texas Projected Position TE Height 6-4 Weight 225 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on August 1, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Baylor

Texas

Texas Tech

Notre Dame

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Baylor is a 31% favorite per On3

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1391 tag=16461237]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire