LSU offers 4-star 2025 tight end from Texas

Brian Kelly has always had an affinity for tight ends. Even when he was at Notre Dame he would have at least one really good tight end every year. He may have found another one in Texas.

Jack VanDorselaer is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound, four-star tight end from Southlake, Texas, where he plays for Southlake Carroll High School. The Southlake Carroll Dragons finished the 2022 season 13-1 with a loss to Guyer in the 6A quarterfinals.

There are no Crystal Ball projections for VanDorselaer at this time but Baylor is a 31% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: VanDorselaer can do it all. He can stretch the field vertically and also block very well.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

158

7

19

Rivals

4

13

55

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

15

57

247 Composite

4

259

11

42

 

Vitals

Hometown

Southlake, Texas

Projected Position

TE

Height

6-4

Weight

225

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on August 1, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Baylor is a 31% favorite per On3

Twitter

