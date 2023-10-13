LSU offers 4-star 2025 defensive lineman from Cypress, Texas

LSU’s recruiting staff took a trip to Texas to check out one of the top defensive linemen in the 2025 class.

Landon Rink is a 6-foot-2, 270-pound, four-star defensive lineman from Cypress, Texas, where he plays for Cy-Fair High School. The Cy-Fair Bobcats are currently off to a 5-1 record in the 2023 season. They have another district matchup tonight against Northbrook.

Texas currently has received two Crystal Ball projections to land Rink per 247Sports and the Longhorns are a 95% favorite to land him per On3. His dad, Shane Rink was a defensive lineman at Texas from 1991-95.

Film Analysis: Rink is a powerful guy who does a great job shedding blocks and making tackles for loss.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 45 67 Rivals 4 207 17 37 ESPN 4 147 12 20 On3 Recruiting 3 – 44 70 247 Composite 4 289 31 46

Vitals

Hometown Cypress, Texas Projected Position DL Height 6-2 Weight 270 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on October 11, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Texas

Oklahoma

Texas A&M

Baylor

Recruitment Projections

Texas has received a crystal ball projection per 247Sports

Texas is a 95% favorite to land him per On3

Twitter

