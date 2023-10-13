LSU offers 4-star 2025 defensive lineman from Cypress, Texas
LSU’s recruiting staff took a trip to Texas to check out one of the top defensive linemen in the 2025 class.
Landon Rink is a 6-foot-2, 270-pound, four-star defensive lineman from Cypress, Texas, where he plays for Cy-Fair High School. The Cy-Fair Bobcats are currently off to a 5-1 record in the 2023 season. They have another district matchup tonight against Northbrook.
Texas currently has received two Crystal Ball projections to land Rink per 247Sports and the Longhorns are a 95% favorite to land him per On3. His dad, Shane Rink was a defensive lineman at Texas from 1991-95.
Film Analysis: Rink is a powerful guy who does a great job shedding blocks and making tackles for loss.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
45
67
Rivals
4
207
17
37
ESPN
4
147
12
20
On3 Recruiting
3
–
44
70
247 Composite
4
289
31
46
Vitals
Hometown
Cypress, Texas
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-2
270
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on October 11, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Texas
Texas A&M
Baylor
Recruitment Projections
Texas has received a crystal ball projection per 247Sports
Texas is a 95% favorite to land him per On3
Extremely Blessed to be offered by LSU!!! @LSUCoachJancek @CoachBrianKelly @Perroni247 @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/QraLKYCIGt
— landon rink 4🌟 (@landonrink) October 12, 2023