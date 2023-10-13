Advertisement

LSU offers 4-star 2025 defensive lineman from Cypress, Texas

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

LSU’s recruiting staff took a trip to Texas to check out one of the top defensive linemen in the 2025 class.

Landon Rink is a 6-foot-2, 270-pound, four-star defensive lineman from Cypress, Texas, where he plays for Cy-Fair High School. The Cy-Fair Bobcats are currently off to a 5-1 record in the 2023 season. They have another district matchup tonight against Northbrook.

Texas currently has received two Crystal Ball projections to land Rink per 247Sports and the Longhorns are a 95% favorite to land him per On3. His dad, Shane Rink was a defensive lineman at Texas from 1991-95.

Film Analysis: Rink is a powerful guy who does a great job shedding blocks and making tackles for loss.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

45

67

Rivals

4

207

17

37

ESPN

4

147

12

20

On3 Recruiting

3

44

70

247 Composite

4

289

31

46

 

Vitals

Hometown

Cypress, Texas

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-2

Weight

270

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on October 11, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • Texas has received a crystal ball projection per 247Sports

  • Texas is a 95% favorite to land him per On3

