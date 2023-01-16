LSU offers 4-star 2024 Georgia DL Champ Thompson

Champ Thompson is a class of 2024, 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman from Norcross, Georgia, where he plays for Meadowcreek High School. The Meadowcreek Mustangs finished the 2022 season 7-4 with a loss to the eventual Class 7A state champion, Mill Creek in the first round of the playoffs.

Film Analysis: Thompson plays at either the defensive end or the defensive tackle position for the Mustangs. He does an incredible job generating pressure on the quarterbacks on pass plays. When he lines up at the three-technique on run plays, he has no issue powering his way through the A-gap to tackle the running back in the backfield.

FILM

Ratings

247

3

32

41

Rivals

4

219

15

33

ESPN

4

231

11

33

On3 Recruiting

4

180

14

25

247 Composite

4

240

25

34

 

Vitals

Hometown

Norcross, Georgia

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-3

Weight

275

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on January 15, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Georgia is a 40% favorite per On3

