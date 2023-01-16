LSU offers 4-star 2024 Georgia DL Champ Thompson
Champ Thompson is a class of 2024, 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman from Norcross, Georgia, where he plays for Meadowcreek High School. The Meadowcreek Mustangs finished the 2022 season 7-4 with a loss to the eventual Class 7A state champion, Mill Creek in the first round of the playoffs.
Film Analysis: Thompson plays at either the defensive end or the defensive tackle position for the Mustangs. He does an incredible job generating pressure on the quarterbacks on pass plays. When he lines up at the three-technique on run plays, he has no issue powering his way through the A-gap to tackle the running back in the backfield.
FILM
Ratings
247
3
–
32
41
Rivals
4
219
15
33
ESPN
4
231
11
33
On3 Recruiting
4
180
14
25
247 Composite
4
240
25
34
Vitals
Hometown
Norcross, Georgia
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-3
Weight
275
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on January 15, 2023
No visits yet
Offer List
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Georgia is a 40% favorite per On3
Blessed and highly favored to receive a offer from LSU @coachjcain @_STUDUNIVERSITY @BHarrison92 @coachTWoff @ChadSimmons_ @Rivals pic.twitter.com/YaJxl5XQID
— Champ Thompson🎯 (@iam_champ7) January 15, 2023
