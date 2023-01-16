LSU offers 4-star 2024 Georgia DL Champ Thompson

Champ Thompson is a class of 2024, 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman from Norcross, Georgia, where he plays for Meadowcreek High School. The Meadowcreek Mustangs finished the 2022 season 7-4 with a loss to the eventual Class 7A state champion, Mill Creek in the first round of the playoffs.

Film Analysis: Thompson plays at either the defensive end or the defensive tackle position for the Mustangs. He does an incredible job generating pressure on the quarterbacks on pass plays. When he lines up at the three-technique on run plays, he has no issue powering his way through the A-gap to tackle the running back in the backfield.

FILM

Ratings

247 3 – 32 41 Rivals 4 219 15 33 ESPN 4 231 11 33 On3 Recruiting 4 180 14 25 247 Composite 4 240 25 34

Vitals

Hometown Norcross, Georgia Projected Position DL Height 6-3 Weight 275 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on January 15, 2023

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Georgia

Clemson

Alabama

Florida State

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Georgia is a 40% favorite per On3

