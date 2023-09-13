Advertisement

LSU offers 3-star power forward from Combine Academy

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

LSU head coach Matt McMahon is working on the 2026 recruiting class for the Tigers, and he believes he has found a diamond in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Rivers Knight is a 6-foot-8, 205-pound, three-star power forward from Charlotte, North Carolina, where he plays for Combine Academy. The Combine Academy Goats finished the 2022 season 36-5 record and were winners of the Hoopstate Championship over Winston-Salem Christian National.

There are no Crystal Ball projections for Knight at this time but High Point is a 31% favorite to land him per On3. LSU currently does not have any commitments for the 2026 recruiting class but McMahon is off to a nice start.

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

3

61

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Charlotte, North Carolina

Projected Position

PF

Height

6-8

Weight

205

Class

2026

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on September 12, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

  • LSU

  • VCU

  • Illinois

  • Mississippi State

  • High Point

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • High Point is a 31% favorite to land him per On3

