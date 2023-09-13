LSU offers 3-star power forward from Combine Academy

LSU head coach Matt McMahon is working on the 2026 recruiting class for the Tigers, and he believes he has found a diamond in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Rivers Knight is a 6-foot-8, 205-pound, three-star power forward from Charlotte, North Carolina, where he plays for Combine Academy. The Combine Academy Goats finished the 2022 season 36-5 record and were winners of the Hoopstate Championship over Winston-Salem Christian National.

There are no Crystal Ball projections for Knight at this time but High Point is a 31% favorite to land him per On3. LSU currently does not have any commitments for the 2026 recruiting class but McMahon is off to a nice start.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals 3 61 – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Charlotte, North Carolina Projected Position PF Height 6-8 Weight 205 Class 2026

Recruitment

Offered on September 12, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

VCU

Illinois

Mississippi State

High Point

Recruitment Projections

Twitter

I am very excited to announce I have received a Division 1 offer from Louisiana State University! pic.twitter.com/sTgdbZE8Sq — Rivers Knight (@riversknight07) September 12, 2023

