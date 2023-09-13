LSU offers 3-star power forward from Combine Academy
LSU head coach Matt McMahon is working on the 2026 recruiting class for the Tigers, and he believes he has found a diamond in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Rivers Knight is a 6-foot-8, 205-pound, three-star power forward from Charlotte, North Carolina, where he plays for Combine Academy. The Combine Academy Goats finished the 2022 season 36-5 record and were winners of the Hoopstate Championship over Winston-Salem Christian National.
There are no Crystal Ball projections for Knight at this time but High Point is a 31% favorite to land him per On3. LSU currently does not have any commitments for the 2026 recruiting class but McMahon is off to a nice start.
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
3
61
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Charlotte, North Carolina
Projected Position
PF
Height
6-8
Weight
205
Class
2026
Recruitment
Offered on September 12, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
VCU
Mississippi State
High Point
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
High Point is a 31% favorite to land him per On3
I am very excited to announce I have received a Division 1 offer from Louisiana State University! pic.twitter.com/sTgdbZE8Sq
— Rivers Knight (@riversknight07) September 12, 2023