LSU offers 3-star offensive tackle from Fairburn, Georgia

LSU is working on beefing up their offensive line in the 2025 recruiting class and the Tigers recruiting staff thinks they have found a great offensive tackle in Fairburn, Georgia.

Tavaris Dice is a 6-foot-6, 280-pound, three-star offensive tackle from Fairburn, Georgia, where he plays for Langston Hughes High School. The Langston Hughes Panthers finished the 2022 season 15-0 and were winners of the 6A state championship over Gainesville.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Dice at this time but Georgia is a 56% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Dice is a mauler who is not afraid to line up against a defensive end and carry him all the way to the bus.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 47 54 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Fairburn, Georgia Projected Position OT Height 6-6 Weight 280 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on August 2, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Georgia is a 56% favorite to land him per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire