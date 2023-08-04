LSU offers 3-star offensive tackle from Fairburn, Georgia

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

LSU is working on beefing up their offensive line in the 2025 recruiting class and the Tigers recruiting staff thinks they have found a great offensive tackle in Fairburn, Georgia.

Tavaris Dice is a 6-foot-6, 280-pound, three-star offensive tackle from Fairburn, Georgia, where he plays for Langston Hughes High School. The Langston Hughes Panthers finished the 2022 season 15-0 and were winners of the 6A state championship over Gainesville.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Dice at this time but Georgia is a 56% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Dice is a mauler who is not afraid to line up against a defensive end and carry him all the way to the bus.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

47

54

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Fairburn, Georgia

Projected Position

OT

Height

6-6

Weight

280

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on August 2, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Georgia is a 56% favorite to land him per On3

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1391 tag=16461237]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire