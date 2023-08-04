LSU offers 3-star offensive tackle from Fairburn, Georgia
LSU is working on beefing up their offensive line in the 2025 recruiting class and the Tigers recruiting staff thinks they have found a great offensive tackle in Fairburn, Georgia.
Tavaris Dice is a 6-foot-6, 280-pound, three-star offensive tackle from Fairburn, Georgia, where he plays for Langston Hughes High School. The Langston Hughes Panthers finished the 2022 season 15-0 and were winners of the 6A state championship over Gainesville.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Dice at this time but Georgia is a 56% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Dice is a mauler who is not afraid to line up against a defensive end and carry him all the way to the bus.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
47
54
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Fairburn, Georgia
Projected Position
OT
Height
6-6
Weight
280
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on August 2, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
#AGTG After a great talk with @coachbraddavis I am blessed to receive an offer to play at LSU ✟ @RecruitGeorgia @RivalsWoody@DC_Sports_706@ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247@AE5Basketball @RecruitLangston @williamsdo @JeremyO_johnson@On3Recruits @Rivals_Clint pic.twitter.com/fSjJNfp61n
— Tavaris Dice (@DiceTavaris) August 3, 2023
