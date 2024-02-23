Advertisement

LSU offers 3-star linebacker from Stockbridge, Georgia

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to Stockbridge, Georgia, to extend a scholarship offer to one of the best linebackers in the 2025 recruiting class. LSU will have to fight off a swarm of yellow jackets to land the talented prospect.

Chase Taylor is a 6-foot-3, 201-pound, three-star linebacker from Stockbridge, Georgia, where he plays for Stockbridge High School. The Stockbridge Tigers finished the 2023 season 12-3 with a loss to Perry in the 4A state championship game.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Taylor at this time but Georgia Tech is a 26% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Taylor is a linebacker who has very good instincts in the running and the passing game.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

73

71

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

41

41

247 Composite

3

491

56

52

 

Vitals

Hometown

Stockbridge, Georgia

Projected Position

LB

Height

6-3

Weight

201

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on February 21, 2024

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Georgia Tech is a 26% favorite to land him per On3

