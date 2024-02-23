LSU offers 3-star linebacker from Stockbridge, Georgia
Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to Stockbridge, Georgia, to extend a scholarship offer to one of the best linebackers in the 2025 recruiting class. LSU will have to fight off a swarm of yellow jackets to land the talented prospect.
Chase Taylor is a 6-foot-3, 201-pound, three-star linebacker from Stockbridge, Georgia, where he plays for Stockbridge High School. The Stockbridge Tigers finished the 2023 season 12-3 with a loss to Perry in the 4A state championship game.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Taylor at this time but Georgia Tech is a 26% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Taylor is a linebacker who has very good instincts in the running and the passing game.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
73
71
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
41
41
247 Composite
3
491
56
52
Vitals
Hometown
Stockbridge, Georgia
Projected Position
LB
Height
6-3
Weight
201
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on February 21, 2024
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Georgia Tech
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Georgia Tech is a 26% favorite to land him per On3
