LSU offers 3-star linebacker from Stockbridge, Georgia

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to Stockbridge, Georgia, to extend a scholarship offer to one of the best linebackers in the 2025 recruiting class. LSU will have to fight off a swarm of yellow jackets to land the talented prospect.

Chase Taylor is a 6-foot-3, 201-pound, three-star linebacker from Stockbridge, Georgia, where he plays for Stockbridge High School. The Stockbridge Tigers finished the 2023 season 12-3 with a loss to Perry in the 4A state championship game.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Taylor at this time but Georgia Tech is a 26% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Taylor is a linebacker who has very good instincts in the running and the passing game.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 73 71 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 41 41 247 Composite 3 491 56 52

Vitals

Hometown Stockbridge, Georgia Projected Position LB Height 6-3 Weight 201 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on February 21, 2024

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Georgia Tech

Tennessee

Florida State

Clemson

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Georgia Tech is a 26% favorite to land him per On3

Twitter

#LSU offers 2025 Stockbridge (Ga.) LB Chase Taylor, a Top 50 LB for On3.https://t.co/TDe72KQWmj https://t.co/ieflg3pxlF — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) February 22, 2024

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire