LSU offers 3-star defensive lineman from Humboldt, Tennessee

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff made a trip to Humboldt, Tennessee, to extend a scholarship offer to one of the most talented defensive linemen in the 2025 recruiting class. The Tigers will have to fight off multiple SEC teams to land him.

Stephon Shivers is a 6-foot-4, 350-pound, three-star defensive lineman from Humboldt, Tennessee, where he plays for Humbolt High School. The Humbolt Vikings finished the season with a 0-10 record.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Shivers but Arkansas is a 41% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Shivers is a defensive tackle who constantly demands double and even triple teams.

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

111

40

Rivals

3

35

29

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

27

9

247 Composite

3

760

63

25

 

Vitals

Hometown

Humboldt, Tennessee

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-4

Weight

350

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on February 28, 2024

  • No visits yet

Offers List

  • LSU

  • Arkansas

  • Georgia

  • Vanderbilt

  • Louisville

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Arkansas is a 41% favorite to land him per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire