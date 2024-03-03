LSU offers 3-star defensive lineman from Humboldt, Tennessee

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff made a trip to Humboldt, Tennessee, to extend a scholarship offer to one of the most talented defensive linemen in the 2025 recruiting class. The Tigers will have to fight off multiple SEC teams to land him.

Stephon Shivers is a 6-foot-4, 350-pound, three-star defensive lineman from Humboldt, Tennessee, where he plays for Humbolt High School. The Humbolt Vikings finished the season with a 0-10 record.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Shivers but Arkansas is a 41% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Shivers is a defensive tackle who constantly demands double and even triple teams.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 111 40 Rivals 3 – 35 29 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 27 9 247 Composite 3 760 63 25

Vitals

Hometown Humboldt, Tennessee Projected Position DL Height 6-4 Weight 350 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on February 28, 2024

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Arkansas

Georgia

Vanderbilt

Louisville

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Twitter

