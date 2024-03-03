LSU offers 3-star defensive lineman from Humboldt, Tennessee
Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff made a trip to Humboldt, Tennessee, to extend a scholarship offer to one of the most talented defensive linemen in the 2025 recruiting class. The Tigers will have to fight off multiple SEC teams to land him.
Stephon Shivers is a 6-foot-4, 350-pound, three-star defensive lineman from Humboldt, Tennessee, where he plays for Humbolt High School. The Humbolt Vikings finished the season with a 0-10 record.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Shivers but Arkansas is a 41% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Shivers is a defensive tackle who constantly demands double and even triple teams.
Extremely Blessed To Receive An Offer From LSU🟣🟡 @CoachBoDavisLSU @CoachTBarr @NatlPlaymkrsAca @CSmithScout @HumboldtFootbal pic.twitter.com/6YBDdWxtOp
— Stephon Shivers (@stephonshivers1) February 28, 2024