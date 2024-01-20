LSU offers 3-star defensive lineman from Denton, Texas
Brian Kelly is working on bolstering his defensive line in the 2025 recruiting class. That search has led him to Denton, Texas, where he found a three-star defensive lineman that could make a difference at the next level.
Xavier Ukponu is a 6-foot-2, 275-pound, three-star defensive lineman from Denton, Texas, where he plays for Guyer High School. The Guyer Wildcats finished the 2023 season 7-4 with a loss to the Coppell Cowboys in the first round of the 6A D2 playoffs.
Ukponu has no Crystal Ball projections at this time but Texas is a 34% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Ukponu is a powerful defensive end that does a great job using his hands to shed blocks.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
72
109
Rivals
3
–
26
72
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
55
104
247 Composite
3
623
52
97
Vitals
Hometown
Denton, Texas
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-2
Weight
275
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on January 19, 2024
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Texas is a 34% favorite to land him per On3
#AGTG After a great conversation with @CoachBoUT I am blessed to receive an offer to LSU @LSUfootball @DentonGuyer_FB @mike_gallegos16 @ReedHeim @kylekeese @TEP5252 @ChadSimmons_ @samspiegs @SWiltfong247 @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/qF90KsQhoM
— Xavier “❌”Ukponu (@XUkponu) January 19, 2024