LSU offers 3-star defensive lineman from Denton, Texas

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly is working on bolstering his defensive line in the 2025 recruiting class. That search has led him to Denton, Texas, where he found a three-star defensive lineman that could make a difference at the next level.

Xavier Ukponu is a 6-foot-2, 275-pound, three-star defensive lineman from Denton, Texas, where he plays for Guyer High School. The Guyer Wildcats finished the 2023 season 7-4 with a loss to the Coppell Cowboys in the first round of the 6A D2 playoffs.

Ukponu has no Crystal Ball projections at this time but Texas is a 34% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Ukponu is a powerful defensive end that does a great job using his hands to shed blocks.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

72

109

Rivals

3

26

72

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

55

104

247 Composite

3

623

52

97

 

Vitals

Hometown

Denton, Texas

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-2

Weight

275

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on January 19, 2024

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Texas is a 34% favorite to land him per On3

