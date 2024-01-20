LSU offers 3-star defensive lineman from Denton, Texas

Brian Kelly is working on bolstering his defensive line in the 2025 recruiting class. That search has led him to Denton, Texas, where he found a three-star defensive lineman that could make a difference at the next level.

Xavier Ukponu is a 6-foot-2, 275-pound, three-star defensive lineman from Denton, Texas, where he plays for Guyer High School. The Guyer Wildcats finished the 2023 season 7-4 with a loss to the Coppell Cowboys in the first round of the 6A D2 playoffs.

Ukponu has no Crystal Ball projections at this time but Texas is a 34% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Ukponu is a powerful defensive end that does a great job using his hands to shed blocks.

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 72 109 Rivals 3 – 26 72 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 55 104 247 Composite 3 623 52 97

Hometown Denton, Texas Projected Position DL Height 6-2 Weight 275 Class 2025

Offered on January 19, 2024

LSU

Texas

Oklahoma

Texas A&M

Baylor

