LSU offers 3-star defensive lineman from Spring, Texas

Brian Kelly is working on building depth on the defensive line in the 2025 recruiting class. That idea has led him to Spring, Texas, where he has found a three-star defensive lineman.

Floyd Guidry is a 6-foot-3, 260-pound, three-star defensive lineman who plays for Spring High School. The Spring Lions finished the season 5-6 with a loss to The Woodlands in the first round of the 6A D1 playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Guidry at this time and there are no clear favorites to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Guidry stars as a defensive tackle for the Lions. He eats up double team blocks and makes a lot of tackles for loss.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 48 71 Rivals 3 – 34 – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 51 86 247 Composite 3 561 48 89

Vitals

Hometown Spring, Texas Projected Position DL Height 6-3 Weight 260 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on January 19, 2024

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Houston

Texas

Baylor

Texas Tech

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

No clear favorites per On3

Twitter

