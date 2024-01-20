Advertisement

LSU offers 3-star defensive lineman from Spring, Texas

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly is working on building depth on the defensive line in the 2025 recruiting class. That idea has led him to Spring, Texas, where he has found a three-star defensive lineman.

Floyd Guidry is a 6-foot-3, 260-pound, three-star defensive lineman who plays for Spring High School. The Spring Lions finished the season 5-6 with a loss to The Woodlands in the first round of the 6A D1 playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Guidry at this time and there are no clear favorites to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Guidry stars as a defensive tackle for the Lions. He eats up double team blocks and makes a lot of tackles for loss.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

48

71

Rivals

3

34

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

51

86

247 Composite

3

561

48

89

 

Vitals

Hometown

Spring, Texas

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-3

Weight

260

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on January 19, 2024

  • No visits yet

Offers List

  • LSU

  • Houston

  • Texas

  • Baylor

  • Texas Tech

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • No clear favorites per On3

