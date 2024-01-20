LSU offers 3-star defensive lineman from Spring, Texas
Brian Kelly is working on building depth on the defensive line in the 2025 recruiting class. That idea has led him to Spring, Texas, where he has found a three-star defensive lineman.
Floyd Guidry is a 6-foot-3, 260-pound, three-star defensive lineman who plays for Spring High School. The Spring Lions finished the season 5-6 with a loss to The Woodlands in the first round of the 6A D1 playoffs.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Guidry at this time and there are no clear favorites to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Guidry stars as a defensive tackle for the Lions. He eats up double team blocks and makes a lot of tackles for loss.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
48
71
Rivals
3
–
34
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
51
86
247 Composite
3
561
48
89
Vitals
Hometown
Spring, Texas
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-3
Weight
260
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on January 19, 2024
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Houston
Baylor
Texas Tech
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
No clear favorites per On3
After An Amazing Conversation With @CoachBoUT I Humbly And Gratefully Announce My 10th D1 Offer From @LSUfootball #GoTigers 🟣🟡 @single_antonio @CoachStrange06 @coachlsmith8 @GHamilton_On3 @TFloss32 pic.twitter.com/d66ZPmarmk
— Floyd ’’The Juggernaut‘‘ Guidry (@FloydGuidry99) January 19, 2024