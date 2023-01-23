LSU offers 3-star defensive lineman from Arkansas
TJ Lindsey is a six-foot-five, 250-pound, three-star defensive lineman in the class of 2024. He is from Bryant, Arkansas, where he plays for Bryant High School. The Bryant Hornets finished the 2022 season 12-0 and were champions of class 7A in Arkansas, the highest classification in Arkansas. LSU is thin at the defensive line, so Lindsey would be a very nice addition to the 2024 recruiting class.
Film Analysis: Lindsey stars as a defensive end for the Hornets, terrorizing opposing quarterbacks with his power rush off the edge. He has fundamentally solid handwork that allows him to shed blocks from any offensive tackle that tries to stop him.
FILM
Ratings
247
3
–
26
4
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
26
5
247 Composite
3
409
28
4
Vitals
Hometown
Bryant, Arkansas
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-5
Weight
250
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on January 18, 2023
No visits yet
Offer List
LSU
Houston
Recruiting Projection
No crystal ball projections at this time
Notre Dame is a 95% favorite per on3
AGTG 🙏🏽 blessed to receive another offer from LSU 🐯💜 @LSUfootball @EarlGill10 @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @WillieLyles @DOMXprospects pic.twitter.com/osF4yyTitP
— TJ Lindsey (@TjLindsey_) January 18, 2023
