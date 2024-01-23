LSU offers 2027 defensive back from Florida

It’s never too early to get started working on the next recruiting class. Brian Kelly is looking ahead to a class that is a few years off. Kelly is starting to work on the 2027 recruiting class.

Kelly has found a safety from the state of Florida that he thinks would work well in Baton Rouge.

Saniiyn Black is a 6-foot, 168-pound safety from Zephyrhills, Florida, where he plays for the Zephyrhills Bulldogs. The Bulldogs finished the 2023 season 8-4 with a loss to Vanguard in the 3 S tournament.

There are no Crystal Ball projections for Black yet and there are no favorites per On3.

Film Analysis: Black is a talented prospect who could wind up as one of the best defensive backs in his class.

FILM

Ratings

Vitals

Hometown Zephyrhills, Florida Projected Position Safety Height 6-0 Weight 166 Class 2027

Recruitment

Offered on January 22, 2024

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Michigan

UCF

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

No favorites to land him per On3

