LSU offers 2027 defensive back from Florida
It’s never too early to get started working on the next recruiting class. Brian Kelly is looking ahead to a class that is a few years off. Kelly is starting to work on the 2027 recruiting class.
Kelly has found a safety from the state of Florida that he thinks would work well in Baton Rouge.
Saniiyn Black is a 6-foot, 168-pound safety from Zephyrhills, Florida, where he plays for the Zephyrhills Bulldogs. The Bulldogs finished the 2023 season 8-4 with a loss to Vanguard in the 3 S tournament.
There are no Crystal Ball projections for Black yet and there are no favorites per On3.
Film Analysis: Black is a talented prospect who could wind up as one of the best defensive backs in his class.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Zephyrhills, Florida
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-0
Weight
166
Class
2027
Recruitment
Offered on January 22, 2024
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
UCF
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
No favorites to land him per On3
EXTREMELY blessed to receive my 3rd offer from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY!! #GOTIGERS💜💛@_CoachCarroll_ @CoachCRaymond pic.twitter.com/i0nsbMb932
— Saniiyn Black (@iiam5star) January 22, 2024