LSU offers 2026 wide receiver from Mississippi

It is never too early to start recruiting players that are a little further down the road. That is what LSU is doing with O'Mari Johnson.

O'Mari Johnson is a 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver from Wesson, Mississippi, where he plays for the Wesson Cobras.

The Cobras finished the 2022 season 7-6 with a loss to Raleigh in the MHSAA 3A Quarterfinals.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Johnson per 247Sports, but Ole Miss is a 54% favorite per On3.

Film Analysis: Johnson is not only an incredible wide receiver but he also is an electrifying return man on kickoffs and punt returns.

Ratings

Vitals

Hometown Wesson, Mississippi Projected Position WR Height 6-0 Weight 170 Class 2026

Recruitment

Offered on April 3, 2023

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Arkansas

South Carolina

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball projections per 247Sports

Ole Miss is a 54% favorite per On3

Twitter

