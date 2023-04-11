LSU offers 2026 wide receiver from Mississippi
It is never too early to start recruiting players that are a little further down the road. That is what LSU is doing with O'Mari Johnson.
O'Mari Johnson is a 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver from Wesson, Mississippi, where he plays for the Wesson Cobras.
The Cobras finished the 2022 season 7-6 with a loss to Raleigh in the MHSAA 3A Quarterfinals.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Johnson per 247Sports, but Ole Miss is a 54% favorite per On3.
Film Analysis: Johnson is not only an incredible wide receiver but he also is an electrifying return man on kickoffs and punt returns.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Wesson, Mississippi
Projected Position
WR
Height
6-0
Weight
170
Class
2026
Recruitment
Offered on April 3, 2023
No visits yet
Offer List
LSU
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
South Carolina
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projections per 247Sports
Ole Miss is a 54% favorite per On3
#AGTG I am blessed to receive an offer from LSU🐯💛💜 #ThePath @Coach_Hankton @schnapp_brandon @CoachCarterLSU @shayhodge3 @ESPN3ALLDAY @MeshAcademy @MacCorleone74 @coach_loy @supermax100_ pic.twitter.com/iDCWNQofZm
— O’Mari “rari mari” Johnson (@1OJ4_) April 3, 2023
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1391 tag=16461237]