LSU offers 2026 wide receiver from Mississippi

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

It is never too early to start recruiting players that are a little further down the road. That is what LSU is doing with O'Mari Johnson.

O'Mari Johnson is a 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver from Wesson, Mississippi, where he plays for the Wesson Cobras.

The Cobras finished the 2022 season 7-6 with a loss to Raleigh in the MHSAA 3A Quarterfinals.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Johnson per 247Sports, but Ole Miss is a 54% favorite per On3.

Film Analysis: Johnson is not only an incredible wide receiver but he also is an electrifying return man on kickoffs and punt returns.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Wesson, Mississippi

Projected Position

WR

Height

6-0

Weight

170

Class

2026

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on April 3, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offer List

  • LSU

  • Ole Miss

  • Mississippi State

  • Arkansas

  • South Carolina

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball projections per 247Sports

  • Ole Miss is a 54% favorite per On3

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1391 tag=16461237]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire