LSU offers 2026 wide receiver from Florida

The LSU recruiting staff took a trip to south Florida to check out a young wide receiver prospect who is about to enter his sophomore season.

Denarius Gray is a 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide receiver from Boynton Beach, Florida, where he plays for Somerset Canyons High School.

The Somerset Canyons Cougars finished the 2022 season 5-5 and failed to make the playoffs.

Film Analysis: Gray had 56 receptions for 752 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns as a freshman. He is an excellent route runner that does a great job of creating separation at the line of scrimmage and high pointing passes. He will be one to watch in the future.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Boynton Beach, Florida Projected Position WR Height 6-1 Weight 170 Class 2026

Recruitment

Offered on March 10, 2023

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Miami

Florida

Florida State

Florida A&M

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball projections on 247Sports

Miami is a 27% favorite per On3

Twitter

