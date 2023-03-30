LSU offers 2026 wide receiver from Florida

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

The LSU recruiting staff took a trip to south Florida to check out a young wide receiver prospect who is about to enter his sophomore season.

Denarius Gray is a 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide receiver from Boynton Beach, Florida, where he plays for Somerset Canyons High School.

The Somerset Canyons Cougars finished the 2022 season 5-5 and failed to make the playoffs.

Film Analysis: Gray had 56 receptions for 752 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns as a freshman. He is an excellent route runner that does a great job of creating separation at the line of scrimmage and high pointing passes. He will be one to watch in the future.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Boynton Beach, Florida

Projected Position

WR

Height

6-1

Weight

170

Class

2026

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on March 10, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offer List

  • LSU

  • Miami

  • Florida

  • Florida State

  • Florida A&M

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball projections on 247Sports

  • Miami is a 27% favorite per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

