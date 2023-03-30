LSU offers 2026 wide receiver from Florida
The LSU recruiting staff took a trip to south Florida to check out a young wide receiver prospect who is about to enter his sophomore season.
Denarius Gray is a 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide receiver from Boynton Beach, Florida, where he plays for Somerset Canyons High School.
The Somerset Canyons Cougars finished the 2022 season 5-5 and failed to make the playoffs.
Film Analysis: Gray had 56 receptions for 752 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns as a freshman. He is an excellent route runner that does a great job of creating separation at the line of scrimmage and high pointing passes. He will be one to watch in the future.
Vitals
Hometown
Boynton Beach, Florida
Projected Position
WR
Height
6-1
Weight
170
Class
2026
Recruitment
Offered on March 10, 2023
No visits yet
Offer List
LSU
Miami
Florida State
Florida A&M
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projections on 247Sports
Miami is a 27% favorite per On3
#ATGT Extremely Blessed To Receive An Offer From Louisiana State University!🐯🟣🟡 @Coach_Hankton @defcon1_7on7 @coach_aaron_89 @ChadSimmons_ @MohrRecruiting @RWrightRivals @TheCribSouthFLA @Andrew_Ivins @CoachTinsley_SC @Coach_Gonzo1357 #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/lQ3hWfLFMZ
— Denairius Gray (@xklvsive_1) March 10, 2023
