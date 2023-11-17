LSU offers 2026 wide receiver from New Orleans
LSU’s coaching staff is hard at work on the 2026 recruiting class. The coaching staff recently took a trip to New Orleans to check out one of the most talented receivers in the class. Before they left, that player had a scholarship offer.
Jakai Anderson is a 6-foot, 160-pound wide receiver from New Orleans, Louisiana where he plays for McDonogh 35 High School. The McDonough Roneagles are currently 6-3 this season and they are preparing for the second round of the playoffs.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Anderson but LSU is a 73% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Anderson is a speedster who can beat you on offense and on special teams.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
New Orleans, Louisiana
Projected Position
WR
Height
6-0
160
Class
2026
Recruitment
Offered on November 15, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Troy
UTSA
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
LSU is a 73% favorite to land him per On3
#AGTG Blessed LSU offered 🟣🟡 pic.twitter.com/0bXHDLUtAl
— Onecutfatt_2 (@drakeemlafat) November 16, 2023