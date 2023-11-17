LSU offers 2026 wide receiver from New Orleans

LSU’s coaching staff is hard at work on the 2026 recruiting class. The coaching staff recently took a trip to New Orleans to check out one of the most talented receivers in the class. Before they left, that player had a scholarship offer.

Jakai Anderson is a 6-foot, 160-pound wide receiver from New Orleans, Louisiana where he plays for McDonogh 35 High School. The McDonough Roneagles are currently 6-3 this season and they are preparing for the second round of the playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Anderson but LSU is a 73% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Anderson is a speedster who can beat you on offense and on special teams.

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Hometown New Orleans, Louisiana Projected Position WR Height 6-0 Weight 160 Class 2026

Offered on November 15, 2023

No visits yet

LSU

Tulane

Georgia Tech

Troy

UTSA

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

LSU is a 73% favorite to land him per On3

