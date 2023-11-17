Advertisement

LSU offers 2026 wide receiver from New Orleans

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

LSU’s coaching staff is hard at work on the 2026 recruiting class. The coaching staff recently took a trip to New Orleans to check out one of the most talented receivers in the class. Before they left, that player had a scholarship offer.

Jakai Anderson is a 6-foot, 160-pound wide receiver from New Orleans, Louisiana where he plays for McDonogh 35 High School. The McDonough Roneagles are currently 6-3 this season and they are preparing for the second round of the playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Anderson but LSU is a 73% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Anderson is a speedster who can beat you on offense and on special teams.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

New Orleans, Louisiana

Projected Position

WR

Height

6-0

Weight

160

Class

2026

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on November 15, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • LSU is a 73% favorite to land him per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire