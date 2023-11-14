Advertisement

LSU offers 2026 safety from Mesquite, Texas

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

LSU’s recruiting staff is working on bolstering the 2026 recruiting class. To do that, they have taken a trip out to Mesquite, Texas, to offer a talented Safety from Horn High School.

Markel Ford is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety who plays for Horn High School. The Horn Jaguars finished the 2023 season 5-5 but they failed to make the class 6A playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Ford but the Oklahoma Sooners are a 37% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Ford is a ball hawk. He roams the secondary like a vulture looking for prey and he gobbles up interceptions.

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Mesquite, Texas

Projected Position

S

Height

6-1

Weight

190

Class

2026

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on November 12, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

  • LSU

  • Oklahoma

  • SMU

  • Baylor

  • USC

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Oklahoma is a 37% favorite per On3

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire