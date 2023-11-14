LSU offers 2026 safety from Mesquite, Texas

LSU’s recruiting staff is working on bolstering the 2026 recruiting class. To do that, they have taken a trip out to Mesquite, Texas, to offer a talented Safety from Horn High School.

Markel Ford is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety who plays for Horn High School. The Horn Jaguars finished the 2023 season 5-5 but they failed to make the class 6A playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Ford but the Oklahoma Sooners are a 37% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Ford is a ball hawk. He roams the secondary like a vulture looking for prey and he gobbles up interceptions.

Hometown Mesquite, Texas Projected Position S Height 6-1 Weight 190 Class 2026

Offered on November 12, 2023

LSU

Oklahoma

SMU

Baylor

USC

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Oklahoma is a 37% favorite per On3

