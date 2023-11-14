LSU offers 2026 safety from Mesquite, Texas
LSU’s recruiting staff is working on bolstering the 2026 recruiting class. To do that, they have taken a trip out to Mesquite, Texas, to offer a talented Safety from Horn High School.
Markel Ford is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety who plays for Horn High School. The Horn Jaguars finished the 2023 season 5-5 but they failed to make the class 6A playoffs.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Ford but the Oklahoma Sooners are a 37% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Ford is a ball hawk. He roams the secondary like a vulture looking for prey and he gobbles up interceptions.
Vitals
Hometown
Mesquite, Texas
Projected Position
S
Height
6-1
190
Class
2026
Recruitment
Offered on November 12, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Oklahoma
SMU
Baylor
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Oklahoma is a 37% favorite per On3
#AGTG BLESSED AND HONORED to receive an offer from Louisiana State University! #Godisgreat @CoachKerryCooks @KoachMak @CoachAllenHC @carlos_leggins pic.twitter.com/l7T1HewEO8
— Markel “DD” Ford (@MarkelFord8) November 12, 2023