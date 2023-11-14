Advertisement

LSU offers 2026 safety from Jonesboro, Georgia

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

LSU’s recruiting staff is working hard to bolster their secondary in the 2026 recruiting class. To address that need, the staff has taken a trip to Jonesboro, Georgia, to offer a talented prospect from Jonesboro High School.

Jamar Owens is a 6-foot, 175-pound safety who plays for Jonesboro High School. The Jonesboro Cardinals are 8-3 in the 2023 season and they just won their first-round playoff game against Glynn Academy in the GHSA 6A bracket.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Owens and there are no clear favorites per On3.

Film Analysis: Owens does a great job reading the eyes of opposing quarterbacks and hauling in interceptions.

Vitals

Hometown

Jonesboro, Georgia

Projected Position

S

Height

6-0

Weight

175

Class

2026

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on November 11, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • No favorites per On3

Twitter

