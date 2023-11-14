LSU offers 2026 safety from Jonesboro, Georgia

LSU’s recruiting staff is working hard to bolster their secondary in the 2026 recruiting class. To address that need, the staff has taken a trip to Jonesboro, Georgia, to offer a talented prospect from Jonesboro High School.

Jamar Owens is a 6-foot, 175-pound safety who plays for Jonesboro High School. The Jonesboro Cardinals are 8-3 in the 2023 season and they just won their first-round playoff game against Glynn Academy in the GHSA 6A bracket.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Owens and there are no clear favorites per On3.

Film Analysis: Owens does a great job reading the eyes of opposing quarterbacks and hauling in interceptions.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Jonesboro, Georgia Projected Position S Height 6-0 Weight 175 Class 2026

Recruitment

Offered on November 11, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Georgia Tech

Georgia State

UAB

Auburn

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

No favorites per On3

Twitter

