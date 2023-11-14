LSU offers 2026 safety from Jonesboro, Georgia
LSU’s recruiting staff is working hard to bolster their secondary in the 2026 recruiting class. To address that need, the staff has taken a trip to Jonesboro, Georgia, to offer a talented prospect from Jonesboro High School.
Jamar Owens is a 6-foot, 175-pound safety who plays for Jonesboro High School. The Jonesboro Cardinals are 8-3 in the 2023 season and they just won their first-round playoff game against Glynn Academy in the GHSA 6A bracket.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Owens and there are no clear favorites per On3.
Film Analysis: Owens does a great job reading the eyes of opposing quarterbacks and hauling in interceptions.
