LSU offers 2026 offensive lineman from Flower Mound, Texas

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly is looking for linemen in the 2026 recruiting class. That search led him to Flower Mound, Texas, where he found a big interior offensive lineman who might be able to make a difference in Baton Rouge.

Drew Eversis a 6-foot-4, 282-pound interior offensive lineman who plays for Flower Mound High School. The Flower Mound Jaguars finished the 2023 season 5-5 and they failed to make the playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Evers at this time and Oklahoma is a 42% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Evers is a mauler. He is as strong as an ox.

Vitals

Hometown

Flower Mound, Texas

Projected Position

IOL

Height

6-4

Weight

282

Class

2026

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on January 23, 2024

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Oklahoma is a 42% favorite per On3

Twitter

