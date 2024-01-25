LSU offers 2026 offensive lineman from Flower Mound, Texas
Brian Kelly is looking for linemen in the 2026 recruiting class. That search led him to Flower Mound, Texas, where he found a big interior offensive lineman who might be able to make a difference in Baton Rouge.
Drew Eversis a 6-foot-4, 282-pound interior offensive lineman who plays for Flower Mound High School. The Flower Mound Jaguars finished the 2023 season 5-5 and they failed to make the playoffs.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Evers at this time and Oklahoma is a 42% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Evers is a mauler. He is as strong as an ox.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Flower Mound, Texas
Projected Position
IOL
Height
6-4
Weight
282
Class
2026
Recruitment
Offered on January 23, 2024
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Oklahoma is a 42% favorite per On3
Beyond blessed to be offered a scholarship to @LSUfootball
Thx to @CoachBrianKelly & @coachbraddavis #GeauxTigers 🐅 @bbasil01 @KaneHardin_ @CoachxSalinas @JagFootball @CoachMacsOLine @BlueChipOL pic.twitter.com/MvIvKPkIk4
— Drew Evers (@TheDrewEvers) January 23, 2024