LSU offers 2026 four-star auarterback from Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to extend a scholarship offer to one of the best quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting class. They will have to fight off Miami to get him though.
Dia Bell is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound, four-star quarterback from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he plays for American Heritage High School. The American Heritage Patriots finished the 2023 season 10-2 with a loss to Berkeley Prep in the 2 M state semifinals.
There are no crystal ball projections at this time for Bell but Miami is a 22% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Bell is a kid who has a cannon for an arm and can make all the throws needed to win a ball game for you.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
4
30
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Projected Position
QB
Height
6-1
Weight
185
Class
2026
Recruitment
Offered on February 10, 2024
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Miami
BYU
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Miami is a 22% favorite per On3
Truly blessed and grateful to receive an offer from @LSUfootball 🐅 #GeauxTigers #AGTG @CoachBrianKelly @CoachJoeSloan @LSUFBrecruiting pic.twitter.com/ld8LmHW7rC
— Dia Bell 2026 QB (@DiaBell3QB1) February 10, 2024