LSU offers 2026 four-star auarterback from Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to extend a scholarship offer to one of the best quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting class. They will have to fight off Miami to get him though.

Dia Bell is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound, four-star quarterback from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he plays for American Heritage High School. The American Heritage Patriots finished the 2023 season 10-2 with a loss to Berkeley Prep in the 2 M state semifinals.

There are no crystal ball projections at this time for Bell but Miami is a 22% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Bell is a kid who has a cannon for an arm and can make all the throws needed to win a ball game for you.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals 4 30 – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Fort Lauderdale, Florida Projected Position QB Height 6-1 Weight 185 Class 2026

Recruitment

Offered on February 10, 2024

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Miami

Florida

Penn State

BYU

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Miami is a 22% favorite per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire