Advertisement

LSU offers 2026 four-star auarterback from Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to extend a scholarship offer to one of the best quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting class. They will have to fight off Miami to get him though.

Dia Bell is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound, four-star quarterback from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he plays for American Heritage High School. The American Heritage Patriots finished the 2023 season 10-2 with a loss to Berkeley Prep in the 2 M state semifinals.

There are no crystal ball projections at this time for Bell but Miami is a 22% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Bell is a kid who has a cannon for an arm and can make all the throws needed to win a ball game for you.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

4

30

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Projected Position

QB

Height

6-1

Weight

185

Class

2026

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on February 10, 2024

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Miami is a 22% favorite per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire