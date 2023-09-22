LSU offers 2026 five-star defensive lineman from Rabun Gap, Georgia
Brian Kelly is hard at work on the 2026 recruiting class. He recently offered one of the best players in the country, a five-star defensive lineman who transferred from Maryland to Georgia this year.
James Carrington is a 6-foot-2, 270-pound, five-star defensive lineman from Rabun Gap, Georgia, where he plays for Rabun Gap-Nacoochee High School. The Rabun Gap-Nacoochee Eagles are off to a hot start in 2023. They are 5-0 and they have a big game coming up against undefeated Robbinsville.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Carrington but Georgia is a 41% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Carrington has unreal quickness for a guy who is 270 pounds. Good luck trying to block this guy if you are a guard.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
15
4
1
Rivals
4
11
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
–
–
–
247 Composite
5
11
2
2
Vitals
Hometown
Rabun Gap, Georgia
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-2
270
Class
2026
Recruitment
Offered on September 19, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Maryland
NC State
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Georgia is a 41% favorite per On3
Grateful to have received an offer from @LSU @LSUfootball @RivalsFriedman @247Sports @MaxPreps @On3sports @SWiltfong247 @coachdtwhite pic.twitter.com/uZdsnatak1
— James “TANK” Carrington (@James_BigTank) September 19, 2023