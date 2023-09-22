Advertisement

LSU offers 2026 five-star defensive lineman from Rabun Gap, Georgia

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly is hard at work on the 2026 recruiting class. He recently offered one of the best players in the country, a five-star defensive lineman who transferred from Maryland to Georgia this year.

James Carrington is a 6-foot-2, 270-pound, five-star defensive lineman from Rabun Gap, Georgia, where he plays for Rabun Gap-Nacoochee High School. The Rabun Gap-Nacoochee Eagles are off to a hot start in 2023. They are 5-0 and they have a big game coming up against undefeated Robbinsville.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Carrington but Georgia is a 41% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Carrington has unreal quickness for a guy who is 270 pounds. Good luck trying to block this guy if you are a guard.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

15

4

1

Rivals

4

11

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

247 Composite

5

11

2

2

 

Vitals

Hometown

Rabun Gap, Georgia

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-2

Weight

270

Class

2026

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on September 19, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Georgia is a 41% favorite per On3

Twitter

