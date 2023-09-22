LSU offers 2026 five-star defensive lineman from Rabun Gap, Georgia

Brian Kelly is hard at work on the 2026 recruiting class. He recently offered one of the best players in the country, a five-star defensive lineman who transferred from Maryland to Georgia this year.

James Carrington is a 6-foot-2, 270-pound, five-star defensive lineman from Rabun Gap, Georgia, where he plays for Rabun Gap-Nacoochee High School. The Rabun Gap-Nacoochee Eagles are off to a hot start in 2023. They are 5-0 and they have a big game coming up against undefeated Robbinsville.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Carrington but Georgia is a 41% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Carrington has unreal quickness for a guy who is 270 pounds. Good luck trying to block this guy if you are a guard.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 15 4 1 Rivals 4 11 – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 – – – 247 Composite 5 11 2 2

Vitals

Hometown Rabun Gap, Georgia Projected Position DL Height 6-2 Weight 270 Class 2026

Recruitment

Offered on September 19, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Georgia

Maryland

Boston College

NC State

Recruitment Projections

