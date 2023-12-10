LSU offers 2026 defensive lineman from Georgia

Brian Kelly is working on beefing up the defensive line in the 2026 recruiting class. That search has led him to Buford, Georgia where he has found a guy who has not heated up on the recruiting trail yet, but it is only a matter of time.

James Morrow is a 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive lineman from Buford, Georgia where he plays for Buford High School. The Buford Wolves finished the 2023 season 11-2 with a loss to Grayson in the third round of the GHSA 7A playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Hall projections at this time and there are no favorites to land him on On3.

Film Analysis: Morrow is a bully who puts his hand in the dirt and attacks with 100% on every play.

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Hometown Buford, Georgia Projected Position CB Height 6-4 Weight 240 Class 2026

Offered on December 8, 2023

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

No clear favorites per On3

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire