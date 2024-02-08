Advertisement

LSU offers 2026 defensive lineman from Monroe, Louisiana

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to Monroe, Louisiana, to extend an offer to a talented defensive lineman from the 2026 recruiting class.

Dylan Berymon is a 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman who plays for Ouachita Parish High School. The Ouachita Parish Lions finished the 3-8 with a loss to St. Amant in the first round of the playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Berymon at this time but LSU is a 79% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Berymon plays defensive tackle for the Lions and he is a menace to opposing quarterbacks and running backs.

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Monroe, Louisiana

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-3

Weight

275

Class

2026

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on February 7, 2024

  • No visits yet

Offers List

  • LSU

  • Baylor

  • UTSA

  • Toledo

  • Grambling State

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • LSU is a 79% favorite to land him per On3

