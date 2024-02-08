LSU offers 2026 defensive lineman from Monroe, Louisiana
Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to Monroe, Louisiana, to extend an offer to a talented defensive lineman from the 2026 recruiting class.
Dylan Berymon is a 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman who plays for Ouachita Parish High School. The Ouachita Parish Lions finished the 3-8 with a loss to St. Amant in the first round of the playoffs.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Berymon at this time but LSU is a 79% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Berymon plays defensive tackle for the Lions and he is a menace to opposing quarterbacks and running backs.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Monroe, Louisiana
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-3
Weight
275
Class
2026
Recruitment
Offered on February 7, 2024
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Baylor
UTSA
Toledo
Grambling State
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
LSU is a 79% favorite to land him per On3
#AGTG I’m blessed to say i have received my first SEC offer from @LSUfootball 💜💛 @247Sports @On3Recruits @Sheadixon @CoachBoDavisLSU pic.twitter.com/uRlbs7o88M
— Dylan Berymon (@BerymonDylan) February 7, 2024