LSU offers 2026 defensive lineman from Monroe, Louisiana

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to Monroe, Louisiana, to extend an offer to a talented defensive lineman from the 2026 recruiting class.

Dylan Berymon is a 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman who plays for Ouachita Parish High School. The Ouachita Parish Lions finished the 3-8 with a loss to St. Amant in the first round of the playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Berymon at this time but LSU is a 79% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Berymon plays defensive tackle for the Lions and he is a menace to opposing quarterbacks and running backs.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Monroe, Louisiana Projected Position DL Height 6-3 Weight 275 Class 2026

Recruitment

Offered on February 7, 2024

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Baylor

UTSA

Toledo

Grambling State

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

LSU is a 79% favorite to land him per On3

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire