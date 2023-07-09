LSU offers 2026 defensive lineman from Buford, Georgia

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

LSU’s recruiting staff made a trip to Buford, Georgia to check out some of the best recruits that the powerhouse of Buford has to offer.

LSU offered Bryce Perry-Wright, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive lineman from the 2026 recruiting class. He is from Buford, Georgia, where he plays for Buford High School. The Buford Wolves finished the 2022 season 11-1 with a loss to Walton in the second round of the GHSA 7A state playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time, but South Carolina is a 42% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Perry-Wright starts at defensive end for the Wolves and constantly demands double teams from the offensive line.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Buford, Georgia

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-3

Weight

240

Class

2026

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on June 17, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • South Carolina is a 42% favorite per On3

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

