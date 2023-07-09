LSU offers 2026 defensive lineman from Buford, Georgia

LSU’s recruiting staff made a trip to Buford, Georgia to check out some of the best recruits that the powerhouse of Buford has to offer.

LSU offered Bryce Perry-Wright, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive lineman from the 2026 recruiting class. He is from Buford, Georgia, where he plays for Buford High School. The Buford Wolves finished the 2022 season 11-1 with a loss to Walton in the second round of the GHSA 7A state playoffs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time, but South Carolina is a 42% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Perry-Wright starts at defensive end for the Wolves and constantly demands double teams from the offensive line.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Buford, Georgia Projected Position DL Height 6-3 Weight 240 Class 2026

Recruitment

Offered on June 17, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

South Carolina is a 42% favorite per On3

Advertisement

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1391]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire