LSU offers 2026 defensive lineman from Buford, Georgia
LSU’s recruiting staff made a trip to Buford, Georgia to check out some of the best recruits that the powerhouse of Buford has to offer.
LSU offered Bryce Perry-Wright, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive lineman from the 2026 recruiting class. He is from Buford, Georgia, where he plays for Buford High School. The Buford Wolves finished the 2022 season 11-1 with a loss to Walton in the second round of the GHSA 7A state playoffs.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time, but South Carolina is a 42% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Perry-Wright starts at defensive end for the Wolves and constantly demands double teams from the offensive line.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Buford, Georgia
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-3
240
Class
2026
Recruitment
Offered on June 17, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
South Carolina
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
South Carolina is a 42% favorite per On3
Bless to receive a offer from Louisiana State University @CoachLindsey @RecruitGeorgia @Coach_Davis22 @BobbyBarham_LSU @CoachApp35 @MattDeBary @RivalsFriedman @adamgorney @Mhoward38 @JeremyO_Johnson @RustyMansell_ @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/ohLrm7ySwN
— Bryce Perry-Wright (@Brycepw5) June 17, 2023
