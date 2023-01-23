LSU offers 2026 defensive lineman from the Boot
Richard Anderson is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman from the class of 2026. He is from New Orleans, where he plays for Edna Karr High School. The Edna Karr Cougars finished the 2022 season 7-4 with a loss to Catholic-B.R. in the second round of the playoffs.
With Edna Karr in LSU’s backyard, Brian Kelly and his staff have been able to watch them play a few times this year and they have found a couple of freshmen standouts that they’ve offered. The Tigers are slim on the defensive line so Kelly has been attacking that area of need in the next few recruiting classes.
Vitals
Hometown
New Orleans, Louisiana
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-4
Weight
280
Class
2026
Recruitment
Offered on January 18, 2023
No visits yet
Offer List
LSU
Florida State
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
No favorite per On3
blessed to receive my third offer @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/vBbZXNpgkn
— Richard Anderson (@91seasons_) January 18, 2023
