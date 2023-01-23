LSU offers 2026 defensive lineman from the Boot

Richard Anderson is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman from the class of 2026. He is from New Orleans, where he plays for Edna Karr High School. The Edna Karr Cougars finished the 2022 season 7-4 with a loss to Catholic-B.R. in the second round of the playoffs.

With Edna Karr in LSU’s backyard, Brian Kelly and his staff have been able to watch them play a few times this year and they have found a couple of freshmen standouts that they’ve offered. The Tigers are slim on the defensive line so Kelly has been attacking that area of need in the next few recruiting classes.

Vitals

Hometown

New Orleans, Louisiana

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-4

Weight

280

Class

2026

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on January 18, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offer List

  • LSU

  • Florida State

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • No favorite per On3

Twitter

