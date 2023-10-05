Advertisement

LSU offers 2026 cornerback from Jonesboro, Georgia

Brian Kelly has offered another player from Jonesboro, Georgia, in the 2026 recruiting class. Just a few days after offering a 2026 athlete from Jonesboro, he offered a 2026 cornerback that is flying under the radar so far.

Cortez Redding is a 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback who plays for Jonesboro High School. The Jonesboro Cardinals are 4-2 this season after suffering their first region loss of the year to Mundy’s Mill last Friday night.

There are no Crystal Ball projections for Redding at this time but Georgia Tech is a 20% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Redding is a head hunter at corner. He is not afraid to make a big hit against the run or the pass.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Jonesboro, Georgia

Projected Position

CB

Height

6-0

Weight

170

Class

2026

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on October 4, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Georgia Tech is a 20% favorite per On3

Twitter

