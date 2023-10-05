LSU offers 2026 cornerback from Jonesboro, Georgia

Brian Kelly has offered another player from Jonesboro, Georgia, in the 2026 recruiting class. Just a few days after offering a 2026 athlete from Jonesboro, he offered a 2026 cornerback that is flying under the radar so far.

Cortez Redding is a 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback who plays for Jonesboro High School. The Jonesboro Cardinals are 4-2 this season after suffering their first region loss of the year to Mundy’s Mill last Friday night.

There are no Crystal Ball projections for Redding at this time but Georgia Tech is a 20% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Redding is a head hunter at corner. He is not afraid to make a big hit against the run or the pass.

Hometown Jonesboro, Georgia Projected Position CB Height 6-0 Weight 170 Class 2026

Offered on October 4, 2023

LSU

Georgia Tech

Auburn

Kentucky

Michigan

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Georgia Tech is a 20% favorite per On3

