LSU offers 2026 cornerback from Jonesboro, Georgia
Brian Kelly has offered another player from Jonesboro, Georgia, in the 2026 recruiting class. Just a few days after offering a 2026 athlete from Jonesboro, he offered a 2026 cornerback that is flying under the radar so far.
Cortez Redding is a 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback who plays for Jonesboro High School. The Jonesboro Cardinals are 4-2 this season after suffering their first region loss of the year to Mundy’s Mill last Friday night.
There are no Crystal Ball projections for Redding at this time but Georgia Tech is a 20% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Redding is a head hunter at corner. He is not afraid to make a big hit against the run or the pass.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Jonesboro, Georgia
Projected Position
CB
Height
6-0
170
Class
2026
Recruitment
Offered on October 4, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Georgia Tech is a 20% favorite per On3
CORTEZ REDDING 2026 DB 6’0 175 (@CortezRedding) receives offer from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY (LSU)‼️
2026 DB | 6’0 170 | Jonesboro HS
🎥 https://t.co/PXM4qM6fhq
Head Coach: @Coachdfloyd
Recruit Coord: @CoachCarmichEAL
Pos. Coach: @Brooks_DBU #JonesboroU🧬 #RecruitJBoroFB🧰 pic.twitter.com/EKdavOPATB
— Jonesboro High School(GA) Football Recruiting Page (@RecruitJBoroFB) October 4, 2023