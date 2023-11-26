LSU offers 2026 cornerback from Jackson, Alabama
Brian Kelly is working on beefing up his secondary for the 2026 recruiting class. He has taken a trip to Jackson, Alabama, to check out one of the best cornerbacks from a great team.
Jamarrion Gordon is a 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback from Jackson, Alabama where he plays for Jackson High School. The Jackson Aggies finished the 2023 season 11-1 with a heartbreaking loss to Booker T. Washington in the third round of the 4A playoffs.
Gordon currently has no Crystal Ball projections at this time but Auburn is a 73% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Gordon does a tremendous job in man coverage as a sophomore.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Jackson, Alabama
Projected Position
CB
Height
6-0
175
Class
2026
Recruitment
Offered on November 25, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Auburn is a 73% favorite to land him per On3
Blessed to receive a(n) offer from Louisiana State University 🐯 @CoachMHouse @WillClouden @JacksonFootball pic.twitter.com/dXcgm0IItM
— Jamarrion “Juice🧃” Gordon (@GordonJamarrion) November 25, 2023