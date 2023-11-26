Advertisement

LSU offers 2026 cornerback from Jackson, Alabama

Brian Kelly is working on beefing up his secondary for the 2026 recruiting class. He has taken a trip to Jackson, Alabama, to check out one of the best cornerbacks from a great team.

Jamarrion Gordon is a 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback from Jackson, Alabama where he plays for Jackson High School. The Jackson Aggies finished the 2023 season 11-1 with a heartbreaking loss to Booker T. Washington in the third round of the 4A playoffs.

Gordon currently has no Crystal Ball projections at this time but Auburn is a 73% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Gordon does a tremendous job in man coverage as a sophomore.

