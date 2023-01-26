LSU offers 2026 cornerback from Florida

Zechariah Fort is a 5-foot-10, 170-pound cornerback from the class of 2026. He is from Bradenton, Florida, where he plays for IMG Academy, one of the country’s most well-renowned high school football teams.

Every year some of the best athletes in the country choose to go to IMG and train under former NFL players and coaches. IMG Academy finished the 2022 season 8-1 with their only loss coming from the Central Rockets in Miami.

Film Analysis: Playing for IMG Academy as a freshman is a big feat. Fort is a talented corner that does a great job of diagnosing plays and making open-field tackles.

Hometown Bradenton, Florida Projected Position CB Height 5-10 Weight 170 Class 2026

Offered on January 24, 2023

No visits yet

LSU

USC

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Ole Miss

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

USC is a 73% favorite per On3

