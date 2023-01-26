LSU offers 2026 cornerback from Florida
Zechariah Fort is a 5-foot-10, 170-pound cornerback from the class of 2026. He is from Bradenton, Florida, where he plays for IMG Academy, one of the country’s most well-renowned high school football teams.
Every year some of the best athletes in the country choose to go to IMG and train under former NFL players and coaches. IMG Academy finished the 2022 season 8-1 with their only loss coming from the Central Rockets in Miami.
Film Analysis: Playing for IMG Academy as a freshman is a big feat. Fort is a talented corner that does a great job of diagnosing plays and making open-field tackles.
Vitals
Hometown
Bradenton, Florida
Projected Position
CB
Height
5-10
Weight
170
Class
2026
Recruitment
Offered on January 24, 2023
No visits yet
Offer List
LSU
Florida State
Georgia Tech
Ole Miss
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
USC is a 73% favorite per On3
I am extremely blessed and humbled to say that I have received an offer from LSU @SteepDiesel @FlightSkillz @adamgorney @demetricDWarren @TheUCReport @Scott_Schrader @Zack_poff_MP @Coach_KJones7 @iam_mikeevans @dzoloty @GregBiggins @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/PuDbEcjyyw
— Zechariah Fort (@ZechariahFort) January 24, 2023
