LSU offers 2026 cornerback from Florida

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Zechariah Fort is a 5-foot-10, 170-pound cornerback from the class of 2026. He is from Bradenton, Florida, where he plays for IMG Academy, one of the country’s most well-renowned high school football teams.

Every year some of the best athletes in the country choose to go to IMG and train under former NFL players and coaches. IMG Academy finished the 2022 season 8-1 with their only loss coming from the Central Rockets in Miami.

Film Analysis: Playing for IMG Academy as a freshman is a big feat. Fort is a talented corner that does a great job of diagnosing plays and making open-field tackles.

FILM

Ratings

247

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Bradenton, Florida

Projected Position

CB

Height

5-10

Weight

170

Class

2026

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on January 24, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offer List

  • LSU

  • USC

  • Florida State

  • Georgia Tech

  • Ole Miss

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • USC is a 73% favorite per On3

Twitter

[listicle id=63171]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

Recommended Stories