LSU offers 2026 athlete from Jonesboro, Georgia

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff are still working on the 2026 recruiting class even though these kids are only sophomores. Recently, the staff took a trip to Jonesboro, Georgia, where they found an athlete that they think can make a difference on the bayou.

Jontavius Wyman is a 6-foot, 160-pound athlete from Jonesboro, Georgia where he plays for Jonesboro High School. The Jonesboro Cardinals are off to a hot start in the 2023 season as they have started with a 4-1 record.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Wyman but Georgia Tech is a 60% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Wyman is a talented kid who could play on either side of the ball at the next level. He stars as a wide receiver and a cornerback for the Cardinals.

Hometown Jonesboro, Georgia Projected Position ATH Height 6-0 Weight 160 Class 2026

Offered on September 28, 2023

No visits yet

LSU

Georgia Tech

Georgia State

Auburn

Tennessee

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

