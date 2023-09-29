LSU offers 2026 athlete from Jonesboro, Georgia
Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff are still working on the 2026 recruiting class even though these kids are only sophomores. Recently, the staff took a trip to Jonesboro, Georgia, where they found an athlete that they think can make a difference on the bayou.
Jontavius Wyman is a 6-foot, 160-pound athlete from Jonesboro, Georgia where he plays for Jonesboro High School. The Jonesboro Cardinals are off to a hot start in the 2023 season as they have started with a 4-1 record.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Wyman but Georgia Tech is a 60% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Wyman is a talented kid who could play on either side of the ball at the next level. He stars as a wide receiver and a cornerback for the Cardinals.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Jonesboro, Georgia
Projected Position
ATH
Height
6-0
160
Class
2026
Recruitment
Offered on September 28, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Georgia Tech is a 60% favorite to land him per On3
Blessed to receive a 🅾️ffer from LSU‼️@BobbyBarham_2 @JHSCardinalFB@RecruitGeorgia @CoachCarmichEAL@ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson@BALLERSCHOICE1 @BigFaceSportss@GeorgiaPrepMag @SWiltfong247@NEGARecruits @recruitNE_GA@scoutingreport_ @jwindon35 pic.twitter.com/ktGemzDubI
— Jontavius Wyman (@JontaviusW23) September 28, 2023