LSU offers 2026 athlete from Jonesboro, Georgia

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff are still working on the 2026 recruiting class even though these kids are only sophomores. Recently, the staff took a trip to Jonesboro, Georgia, where they found an athlete that they think can make a difference on the bayou.

Jontavius Wyman is a 6-foot, 160-pound athlete from Jonesboro, Georgia where he plays for Jonesboro High School. The Jonesboro Cardinals are off to a hot start in the 2023 season as they have started with a 4-1 record.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Wyman but Georgia Tech is a 60% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Wyman is a talented kid who could play on either side of the ball at the next level. He stars as a wide receiver and a cornerback for the Cardinals.

Vitals

Hometown

Jonesboro, Georgia

Projected Position

ATH

Height

6-0

Weight

160

Class

2026

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on September 28, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Georgia Tech is a 60% favorite to land him per On3

Twitter

