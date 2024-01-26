LSU offers 2026 5-star wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff ventured into Florida to extend a scholarship offer to the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class.

Jabari Brady is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound, five-star wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he plays for Chaminade-Madonna Prep. Last season, Brady played for the Monarch Knights who finished the season 11-3 with a loss to Mandarin the the 4M state semifinals.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Brady but the Florida State Seminoles are a 25% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Brady is an insanely talented prospect who makes the game of football look easy.

Twitter

Blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana State University @Coach_Hankton @Dameon8 pic.twitter.com/ZPpHPWO88g — Jabari Brady (@_jbrady1) January 23, 2024

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire