LSU offers 2026 5-star wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff ventured into Florida to extend a scholarship offer to the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class.

Jabari Brady is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound, five-star wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he plays for Chaminade-Madonna Prep. Last season, Brady played for the Monarch Knights who finished the season 11-3 with a loss to Mandarin the the 4M state semifinals.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Brady but the Florida State Seminoles are a 25% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Brady is an insanely talented prospect who makes the game of football look easy.

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

11

2

1

Rivals

4

21

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

247 Composite

5

14

2

2

 

Vitals

Hometown

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Projected Position

WR

Height

6-2

Weight

185

Class

2026

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on January 23, 2024

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Florida State is a 25% favorite to land him per On3

