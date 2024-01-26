LSU offers 2026 5-star wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff ventured into Florida to extend a scholarship offer to the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class.
Jabari Brady is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound, five-star wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he plays for Chaminade-Madonna Prep. Last season, Brady played for the Monarch Knights who finished the season 11-3 with a loss to Mandarin the the 4M state semifinals.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Brady but the Florida State Seminoles are a 25% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Brady is an insanely talented prospect who makes the game of football look easy.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
11
2
1
Rivals
4
21
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
–
–
–
247 Composite
5
14
2
2
Vitals
Hometown
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Projected Position
WR
Height
6-2
Weight
185
Class
2026
Recruitment
Offered on January 23, 2024
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Florida State
Miami
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Florida State is a 25% favorite to land him per On3
Blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana State University @Coach_Hankton @Dameon8 pic.twitter.com/ZPpHPWO88g
— Jabari Brady (@_jbrady1) January 23, 2024