LSU offers 2026 4-star offensive tackle from Gonzalez, Louisiana
LSU’s recruiting staff is continuing to work on recruiting the boot. They recently offered one of the top offensive tackles in the 2026 recruiting class.
Brysten Martinez is a 6-foot-6, 290-pound, four-star offensive tackle from Gonzales, Louisiana, where he plays for East Ascension High School. The East Ascension Spartans have started the 2023 season off 0-1 with a loss to Zachary 24-7 in Week 1.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time and there are no clear favorites to land Martinez per On3.
Film Analysis: Martinez is a guy who likes to play through the whistle. He has no problem driving opposing defensive ends into the dirt.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
37
7
4
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Gonzalez, Louisiana
Projected Position
OT
Height
6-6
Weight
290
Class
2026
Recruitment
Offered on September 6, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Florida State
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
There is no clear favorite per On3
A dream come true. #AGTG. EXTREMELY blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana State University #GeauxTigers @coacher9 pic.twitter.com/C8aPJ4bIrV
— Brysten Martinez (@BrystenMartine4) September 7, 2023