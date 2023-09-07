Advertisement

LSU offers 2026 4-star offensive tackle from Gonzalez, Louisiana

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

LSU’s recruiting staff is continuing to work on recruiting the boot. They recently offered one of the top offensive tackles in the 2026 recruiting class.

Brysten Martinez is a 6-foot-6, 290-pound, four-star offensive tackle from Gonzales, Louisiana, where he plays for East Ascension High School. The East Ascension Spartans have started the 2023 season off 0-1 with a loss to Zachary 24-7 in Week 1.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time and there are no clear favorites to land Martinez per On3.

Film Analysis: Martinez is a guy who likes to play through the whistle. He has no problem driving opposing defensive ends into the dirt.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

37

7

4

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Gonzalez, Louisiana

Projected Position

OT

Height

6-6

Weight

290

Class

2026

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on September 6, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • There is no clear favorite per On3

