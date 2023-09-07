LSU offers 2026 4-star offensive tackle from Gonzalez, Louisiana

LSU’s recruiting staff is continuing to work on recruiting the boot. They recently offered one of the top offensive tackles in the 2026 recruiting class.

Brysten Martinez is a 6-foot-6, 290-pound, four-star offensive tackle from Gonzales, Louisiana, where he plays for East Ascension High School. The East Ascension Spartans have started the 2023 season off 0-1 with a loss to Zachary 24-7 in Week 1.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time and there are no clear favorites to land Martinez per On3.

Film Analysis: Martinez is a guy who likes to play through the whistle. He has no problem driving opposing defensive ends into the dirt.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 37 7 4 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Gonzalez, Louisiana Projected Position OT Height 6-6 Weight 290 Class 2026

Recruitment

Offered on September 6, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Florida State

Texas Tech

Oregon

Georgia

Recruitment Projections

Twitter

A dream come true. #AGTG. EXTREMELY blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana State University #GeauxTigers @coacher9 pic.twitter.com/C8aPJ4bIrV — Brysten Martinez (@BrystenMartine4) September 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire