LSU offers 2026 4-star athlete from Texas
LSU’s recruiting staff has taken a trip back to Duncanville, Texas, to offer another great athlete from Duncanville High School. This time it is a four-star athlete in the 2026 recruiting class.
Zachery Turner is a four-star, 6-foot-3, 210-pound athlete from Duncanville, Texas where he plays for Duncanville High School. The Duncanville Panthers are currently 12-1 this season and they are preparing for the state semifinal game against North Crowley this Friday.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Turner at this time but the Baylor Bears are a 29% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Turner is an athlete who can play either tight end or wide receiver at the next level.
Vitals
Hometown
Duncanville, Texas
Projected Position
ATH
Height
6-3
210
Class
2026
Recruitment
Offered on December 7, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Baylor is a 29% favorite per On3
Truly blessed to receive an offer from LSU 🟣🟡@Coach_Hankton @CoachXBrown @CoachSamuels11 @drobalwayzopen @WRHitList pic.twitter.com/D12sJ8djBE
— Zachery Turner (@zachturner2026) December 7, 2023