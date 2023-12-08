Advertisement

LSU offers 2026 4-star athlete from Texas

LSU’s recruiting staff has taken a trip back to Duncanville, Texas, to offer another great athlete from Duncanville High School. This time it is a four-star athlete in the 2026 recruiting class.

Zachery Turner is a four-star, 6-foot-3, 210-pound athlete from Duncanville, Texas where he plays for Duncanville High School. The Duncanville Panthers are currently 12-1 this season and they are preparing for the state semifinal game against North Crowley this Friday.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Turner at this time but the Baylor Bears are a 29% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Turner is an athlete who can play either tight end or wide receiver at the next level.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

4

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Duncanville, Texas

Projected Position

ATH

Height

6-3

Weight

210

Class

2026

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on December 7, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Baylor is a 29% favorite per On3

Twitter

