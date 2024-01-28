Advertisement
LSU offers 2025 wide receiver from Douglasville, Georgia

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff have made a trip to Georgia to offer a talented wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class.

James Johnson is a 6-foot, 175-pound, three-star wide receiver from Douglasville, Georgia, where he plays for Douglas County High School. The Douglas County Tigers finished the 2023 season with a 13-1 record as they lost to Woodward Academy in the 6A state semifinals.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Johnson at this time but the Duke Blue Devils are a 37% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Johnson can fly and has great ball awareness that allows him to make incredible plays.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

65

44

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Douglasville, Georgia

Projected Position

WR

Height

6-0

Weight

175

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on January 24, 2024

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Duke is a 37% favorite to land him per On3

Twitter

