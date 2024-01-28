LSU offers 2025 wide receiver from Douglasville, Georgia
Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff have made a trip to Georgia to offer a talented wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class.
James Johnson is a 6-foot, 175-pound, three-star wide receiver from Douglasville, Georgia, where he plays for Douglas County High School. The Douglas County Tigers finished the 2023 season with a 13-1 record as they lost to Woodward Academy in the 6A state semifinals.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Johnson at this time but the Duke Blue Devils are a 37% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Johnson can fly and has great ball awareness that allows him to make incredible plays.
Vitals
Hometown
Douglasville, Georgia
Projected Position
WR
Height
6-0
Weight
175
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on January 24, 2024
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Duke
Georgia Tech
UAB
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Duke is a 37% favorite to land him per On3
Extremely Blessed To Receive An 🟣ffer From Louisiana State University🖤🤍!! @Coach_Hankton @DCAthletics1 @CoachJTW @Coach_Ken_Quinn @routeking_1 @On3Recruits @JeremyO_Johnson @BHoward_11 @benjaminwolk @RecruitGeorgia @ChadSimmons_ @RivalsJohnson @247Sports pic.twitter.com/o4HlJcmGOT
— James Johnson (@JamesJohnsonDc) January 24, 2024