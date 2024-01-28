LSU offers 2025 wide receiver from Douglasville, Georgia

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff have made a trip to Georgia to offer a talented wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class.

James Johnson is a 6-foot, 175-pound, three-star wide receiver from Douglasville, Georgia, where he plays for Douglas County High School. The Douglas County Tigers finished the 2023 season with a 13-1 record as they lost to Woodward Academy in the 6A state semifinals.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Johnson at this time but the Duke Blue Devils are a 37% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Johnson can fly and has great ball awareness that allows him to make incredible plays.

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 65 44 247 Composite – – – –

Hometown Douglasville, Georgia Projected Position WR Height 6-0 Weight 175 Class 2025

Offered on January 24, 2024

No visits yet

LSU

Duke

Georgia Tech

Georgia

UAB

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Duke is a 37% favorite to land him per On3

