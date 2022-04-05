LSU offers 2025 Tennessee defensive lineman

It’s never too early to get started recruiting the possible next great stars on the college football scene.

Last weekend, coach Brian Kelly hosted a lot of possible future LSU Tigers and sent out a lot of offers. One of those was a young guy from the class of 2025.

Ethan Utley is a 6-foot-4 250-pound defensive lineman from Nashville, Tennessee. He started last year as a freshman for the Ensworth Tigers who finished the season 7-4 with a first-round playoff loss to Baylor.

There is a lot of time between now and Utley’s signing day. It will be fun to watch the growth of this kid as an athlete and see how high he climbs the recruiting rankings.

Ethan Utley’s Recruiting Profile

Film

LSU Wire breaks down his full profile.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Nashville, Tennessee Projected Position DL Height 6-4 Weight 250 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on April 2, 2022

Visited on April 2, 2022

Offer List

LSU

NC State

Tennessee

Ole Miss

Vanderbilt

Cincinnati

Illinois

Memphis

Liberty

Recruiting Projection

No crystal ball projections submitted

30.6% for LSU, Tennessee, and NC State per On3 RPM

Twitter

[listicle id=50275]

1

1