LSU offers 2025 Tennessee defensive lineman
It’s never too early to get started recruiting the possible next great stars on the college football scene.
Last weekend, coach Brian Kelly hosted a lot of possible future LSU Tigers and sent out a lot of offers. One of those was a young guy from the class of 2025.
Ethan Utley is a 6-foot-4 250-pound defensive lineman from Nashville, Tennessee. He started last year as a freshman for the Ensworth Tigers who finished the season 7-4 with a first-round playoff loss to Baylor.
There is a lot of time between now and Utley’s signing day. It will be fun to watch the growth of this kid as an athlete and see how high he climbs the recruiting rankings.
Ethan Utley’s Recruiting Profile
Film
LSU Wire breaks down his full profile.
Vitals
Hometown
Nashville, Tennessee
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-4
Weight
250
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on April 2, 2022
Visited on April 2, 2022
Offer List
LSU
NC State
Ole Miss
Vanderbilt
Cincinnati
Illinois
Memphis
Liberty
Recruiting Projection
No crystal ball projections submitted
30.6% for LSU, Tennessee, and NC State per On3 RPM
WOW! #AGTG After a great conversation and visit with @coachjcain and @theyoungcoach I am blessed to say I have received an offer from The Louisiana State University 🟣🟡 #GeauxTigers @CoachRocBatten @EnsworthFB @adamgorney @AllenTrieu @MohrRecruiting @CSmithScout @CoachTWalls pic.twitter.com/S24r13RRrB
— Ethan Utley (@EthanUtley1) April 2, 2022
