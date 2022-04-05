LSU offers 2025 Tennessee defensive lineman

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Richardson
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LSU Tigers
    LSU Tigers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Florida Gators
    Florida Gators
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

It’s never too early to get started recruiting the possible next great stars on the college football scene.

Last weekend, coach Brian Kelly hosted a lot of possible future LSU Tigers and sent out a lot of offers. One of those was a young guy from the class of 2025.

Ethan Utley is a 6-foot-4 250-pound defensive lineman from Nashville, Tennessee. He started last year as a freshman for the Ensworth Tigers who finished the season 7-4 with a first-round playoff loss to Baylor.

There is a lot of time between now and Utley’s signing day. It will be fun to watch the growth of this kid as an athlete and see how high he climbs the recruiting rankings.

Ethan Utley’s Recruiting Profile

Film

LSU Wire breaks down his full profile.

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

Vitals

Hometown

Nashville, Tennessee

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-4

Weight

250

Class

2025

Recruitment

  • Offered on April 2, 2022

  • Visited on April 2, 2022

Offer List

  • LSU

  • NC State

  • Tennessee

  • Ole Miss

  • Vanderbilt

  • Cincinnati

  • Illinois

  • Memphis

  • Liberty

Recruiting Projection

  • No crystal ball projections submitted

  • 30.6% for LSU, Tennessee, and NC State per On3 RPM

Twitter

[listicle id=50275]

1

1

Recommended Stories