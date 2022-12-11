LSU offers 2025 safety from Texas

Tyren Polley Jr. is a 2025 safety from Duncanville, Texas, where he plays for Duncanville High School. The Duncanville Panthers are one of the best high school teams in the country. They are currently 13-0 and play for the UIL 6A state championship against the Prospect Eagles.

Film Analysis: Polley has a very high football IQ and shows it as he diagnoses plays from his safety position. To play in his position at a 6A in Texas, you have to be able to do that to beat the best of the best. LSU is known for having incredible defensive backs and Polley Jr could be next.

FILM

Ratings

Vitals

Hometown Duncanville, Texas Projected Position S Height 5-11 Weight 180 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on December 9, 2022

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Indiana

Ole Miss

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

No favorite per On3

Twitter

