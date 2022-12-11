LSU offers 2025 safety from Texas

Kyle Richardson
Tyren Polley Jr. is a 2025 safety from Duncanville, Texas, where he plays for Duncanville High School. The Duncanville Panthers are one of the best high school teams in the country. They are currently 13-0 and play for the UIL 6A state championship against the Prospect Eagles.

Film Analysis: Polley has a very high football IQ and shows it as he diagnoses plays from his safety position. To play in his position at a 6A in Texas, you have to be able to do that to beat the best of the best. LSU is known for having incredible defensive backs and Polley Jr could be next.

FILM

Ratings

247

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Duncanville, Texas

Projected Position

S

Height

5-11

Weight

180

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on December 9, 2022

  • No visits yet

Offer List

  • LSU

  • Indiana

  • Ole Miss

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • No favorite per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

