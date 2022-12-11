LSU offers 2025 safety from Texas
Tyren Polley Jr. is a 2025 safety from Duncanville, Texas, where he plays for Duncanville High School. The Duncanville Panthers are one of the best high school teams in the country. They are currently 13-0 and play for the UIL 6A state championship against the Prospect Eagles.
Film Analysis: Polley has a very high football IQ and shows it as he diagnoses plays from his safety position. To play in his position at a 6A in Texas, you have to be able to do that to beat the best of the best. LSU is known for having incredible defensive backs and Polley Jr could be next.
Vitals
Hometown
Duncanville, Texas
Projected Position
S
Height
5-11
Weight
180
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on December 9, 2022
No visits yet
Offer List
LSU
Indiana
Ole Miss
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
No favorite per On3
‼️All Praises To God‼️Extremely Blessed and Thankful to receive an offer from Louisiana State University💛💜@CoachKerryCooks @CoachSamuels11 @CoachMartinezDV @Coach_D_Wilson @TrustMyEyesO @Duncanville_Fb @LSUfootball #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/YHmgnBkCIr
— Tyren Polley Jr. (Man Man) (@Tyren_PolleyJR) December 9, 2022
