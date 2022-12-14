LSU offers 2025 running back from the Boot
D'Shaun Ford is a 2025 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back from Opelousas, Louisiana, where he plays for Opelousas High School. The Opelousas Tigers finished their 2022 season 10-3 after suffering a heartbreaking 35-34 loss to Lakeshore in the second round of the LHSAA Division II Non-Select playoffs.
Film Analysis: Ford burst onto the scene last year as a Freshman when he broke the school record for most rushing yards in a single game. Ford is an old-school type of running back in the sense that he is trying to get north and south and pulverize you with his physical brand of football. The way he runs the ball sets the tone.
FILM
Vitals
Hometown
Opelousas, Louisiana
Projected Position
RB
Height
5-11
Weight
205
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on December 13, 2022
No visits yet
Offer List
LSU
Charlotte
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
No favorite per On3
I am extremely blessed to announce that I have received an offer from THE Louisiana State University Tigers football. I would like to thank @LSUfootball , Coach Frank Wilson, @CoachBrianKelly. @Jzack99 @CoachJoshOHS @Coach__Bush @CoachO72 pic.twitter.com/aomPn8C6lq
— D’Shaun Ford (@d1shaun2) December 13, 2022