LSU offers 2025 running back from the Boot

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

D'Shaun Ford is a 2025 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back from Opelousas, Louisiana, where he plays for Opelousas High School. The Opelousas Tigers finished their 2022 season 10-3 after suffering a heartbreaking 35-34 loss to Lakeshore in the second round of the LHSAA Division II Non-Select playoffs.

Film Analysis: Ford burst onto the scene last year as a Freshman when he broke the school record for most rushing yards in a single game. Ford is an old-school type of running back in the sense that he is trying to get north and south and pulverize you with his physical brand of football. The way he runs the ball sets the tone.

FILM

Ratings

247

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Opelousas, Louisiana

Projected Position

RB

Height

5-11

Weight

205

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on December 13, 2022

  • No visits yet

Offer List

  • LSU

  • Charlotte

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • No favorite per On3

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

