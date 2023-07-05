LSU offers 2025 offensive tackle from Addison, Texas
LSU is looking to beef up its future offensive line in the 2025 recruiting class. The Tigers’ recruiting staff recently offered an offensive tackle from Addison, Texas.
Jaylan Beckley is a 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive tackle from Addison, Texas, where he plays for Trinity Christian Academy. The Trinity Christian Trojans finished the 2022 season 3-8 with a loss to St. Thomas Catholic in the first round of the TAPPS Division I playoffs.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Beckley but Oklahoma is a 31% favorite to land him per On3.
Beckley currently does not have any film available on HUDL.
To God be the glory – After an incredible camp & amazing #unofficial visit, Louisiana State University @LSUfootball offered! 🟣🟡 Thank you so much @coachbraddavis @CoachBrianKelly #GeauxTigers 🐯 #SeekFirst @TCAAddisonFB @GregJohnston67 @HC_Hayes #RecruitTCA #offer #SEC #LSU pic.twitter.com/7dlcHTLfvo
— Jaylan Beckley (@JaylanBeckley) June 2, 2023
