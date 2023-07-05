LSU offers 2025 offensive tackle from Addison, Texas

LSU is looking to beef up its future offensive line in the 2025 recruiting class. The Tigers’ recruiting staff recently offered an offensive tackle from Addison, Texas.

Jaylan Beckley is a 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive tackle from Addison, Texas, where he plays for Trinity Christian Academy. The Trinity Christian Trojans finished the 2022 season 3-8 with a loss to St. Thomas Catholic in the first round of the TAPPS Division I playoffs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Beckley but Oklahoma is a 31% favorite to land him per On3.

Beckley currently does not have any film available on HUDL.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Addison, Texas Projected Position OT Height 6-4 Weight 300 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on June 2, 2023

No visits yet

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Oklahoma is a 31% favorite per On3

Advertisement

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1391]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire