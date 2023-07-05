LSU offers 2025 offensive tackle from Addison, Texas

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

LSU is looking to beef up its future offensive line in the 2025 recruiting class. The Tigers’ recruiting staff recently offered an offensive tackle from Addison, Texas.

Jaylan Beckley is a 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive tackle from Addison, Texas, where he plays for Trinity Christian Academy. The Trinity Christian Trojans finished the 2022 season 3-8 with a loss to St. Thomas Catholic in the first round of the TAPPS Division I playoffs.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Beckley but Oklahoma is a 31% favorite to land him per On3.

Beckley currently does not have any film available on HUDL.

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Addison, Texas

Projected Position

OT

Height

6-4

Weight

300

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on June 2, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Oklahoma is a 31% favorite per On3

Advertisement

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1391]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

Recommended Stories