LSU offers 2025 linebacker prospect
Mantrez Walker is a 2025, 6-foot, 210-pound linebacker from Buford, Georgia, where he plays for Buford High School. The Wolves are nationally recognized as one of the best teams in the country every year, and that hasn’t changed this season as the Wolves are 9-0 with one region game left before playoffs. The Wolves are going for their fourth straight GHSA 6A state championship.
Film Analysis: Walker isn’t the biggest linebacker in the world at 6-foot, but that doesn’t stop him from wreaking havoc against opposing teams. He is not afraid to bring the boom to anyone. He has great football instincts that help him be in the right place in just about every play.
FILM
Vitals
Hometown
Buford, Georgia
Projected Position
LB
Height
6-0
Weight
210
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on October 29, 2022
No visits yet
Offer List
LSU
South Carolina
Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
No clear favorite per On3
After A Great Conversation With @CoachMHouse , I Truly Honored and Blessed To Say That I Have Received A(n) Scholarship Offer From Louisiana State University ! 🐯💜 #geuxtigers @CoachBrianKelly @BobbyBarham_LSU @Coach_Davis22 @CoachApp35 @JaYHay08 @BufordGAPrspcts pic.twitter.com/tievhjb0s8
— Mantrez Walker (@MantrezWalker) October 29, 2022