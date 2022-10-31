LSU offers 2025 linebacker prospect

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Mantrez Walker is a 2025, 6-foot, 210-pound linebacker from Buford, Georgia, where he plays for Buford High School. The Wolves are nationally recognized as one of the best teams in the country every year, and that hasn’t changed this season as the Wolves are 9-0 with one region game left before playoffs. The Wolves are going for their fourth straight GHSA 6A state championship.

Film Analysis: Walker isn’t the biggest linebacker in the world at 6-foot, but that doesn’t stop him from wreaking havoc against opposing teams. He is not afraid to bring the boom to anyone. He has great football instincts that help him be in the right place in just about every play.

FILM

Ratings

247

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Buford, Georgia

Projected Position

LB

Height

6-0

Weight

210

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on October 29, 2022

  • No visits yet

Offer List

  • LSU

  • South Carolina

  • Arkansas

  • Georgia Tech

  • Virginia Tech

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • No clear favorite per On3

Twitter

