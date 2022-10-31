LSU offers 2025 linebacker prospect

Mantrez Walker is a 2025, 6-foot, 210-pound linebacker from Buford, Georgia, where he plays for Buford High School. The Wolves are nationally recognized as one of the best teams in the country every year, and that hasn’t changed this season as the Wolves are 9-0 with one region game left before playoffs. The Wolves are going for their fourth straight GHSA 6A state championship.

Film Analysis: Walker isn’t the biggest linebacker in the world at 6-foot, but that doesn’t stop him from wreaking havoc against opposing teams. He is not afraid to bring the boom to anyone. He has great football instincts that help him be in the right place in just about every play.

Vitals

Hometown Buford, Georgia Projected Position LB Height 6-0 Weight 210 Class 2025

Offered on October 29, 2022

No visits yet

LSU

South Carolina

Arkansas

Georgia Tech

Virginia Tech

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

No clear favorite per On3

