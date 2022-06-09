LSU offers 2025 linebacker from Georgia
Jadon Perlotte is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound linebacker from Buford, Georgia, where he plays for Buford High School. The Buford Wolves finished last season 14-1 with a win in the 6A state championship game over Langston Hughes High School. Brian Kelly has been reaching into the Buford well a lot here lately as he has sent multiple offers to athletes from there over the past few months.
Film Analysis: Perlotte split time last year between the junior varsity and varsity squad for the Wolves, so it is hard to evaluate his talent level. You can see that he is a good athlete, though, as he makes some good tackles and does a great job of rushing the quarterback and disrupting plays.
FILM
LSU Wire breaks down his profile.
Vitals
Hometown
Buford, Georgia
Projected Position
LB
Height
6-4
Weight
205
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on June 5, 2022
Visited on June 5, 2022
Offer List
Recruiting Projection
No crystal ball projection at this time
No favorite per On3
After a Great camp and after strapping every running back up I’m blessed to receive an offer from THEE LSU💛💜 @CoachBrianKelly @CoachMHouse @BobbyBarham_LSU @Coach_Davis22 @CoachApp35 pic.twitter.com/U9fGNAbieQ
— Jadon Perlotte 6’4 Co25 (@Jadon_Perlotte5) June 5, 2022
