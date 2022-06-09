LSU offers 2025 linebacker from Georgia

Jadon Perlotte is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound linebacker from Buford, Georgia, where he plays for Buford High School. The Buford Wolves finished last season 14-1 with a win in the 6A state championship game over Langston Hughes High School. Brian Kelly has been reaching into the Buford well a lot here lately as he has sent multiple offers to athletes from there over the past few months.

Film Analysis: Perlotte split time last year between the junior varsity and varsity squad for the Wolves, so it is hard to evaluate his talent level. You can see that he is a good athlete, though, as he makes some good tackles and does a great job of rushing the quarterback and disrupting plays.

FILM

LSU Wire breaks down his profile.

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247 – – – – Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Buford, Georgia Projected Position LB Height 6-4 Weight 205 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on June 5, 2022

Visited on June 5, 2022

Offer List

LSU

Georgia

Georgia Tech

Texas A&M

Texas

South Carolina

Ole Miss

Oregon

Recruiting Projection

No crystal ball projection at this time

No favorite per On3

Twitter

After a Great camp and after strapping every running back up I’m blessed to receive an offer from THEE LSU💛💜 @CoachBrianKelly @CoachMHouse @BobbyBarham_LSU @Coach_Davis22 @CoachApp35 pic.twitter.com/U9fGNAbieQ — Jadon Perlotte 6’4 Co25 (@Jadon_Perlotte5) June 5, 2022

