LSU offers 2025 linebacker from Georgia

Jadon Perlotte is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound linebacker from Buford, Georgia, where he plays for Buford High School. The Buford Wolves finished last season 14-1 with a win in the 6A state championship game over Langston Hughes High School. Brian Kelly has been reaching into the Buford well a lot here lately as he has sent multiple offers to athletes from there over the past few months.

Film Analysis: Perlotte split time last year between the junior varsity and varsity squad for the Wolves, so it is hard to evaluate his talent level. You can see that he is a good athlete, though, as he makes some good tackles and does a great job of rushing the quarterback and disrupting plays.

FILM

LSU Wire breaks down his profile.

Vitals

Hometown

Buford, Georgia

Projected Position

LB

Height

6-4

Weight

205

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on June 5, 2022

  • Visited on June 5, 2022

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

  • No crystal ball projection at this time

  • No favorite per On3

