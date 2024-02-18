LSU offers 2025 linebacker from Dacula, Georgia
Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to Dacula, Georgia, to offer one of the best linebackers in the 2025 recruiting class. To land a commitment from him, LSU will have to pull him away from Gus Malzahn and UCF.
Luke Metz is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker from Dacula, Georgia, where he plays for Mill Creek High School. The Mill Creek Hawks finished the season 12-1 with a loss to Camden County in the third round of the 7A playoffs.
There are currently no crystal ball projections at this time but UCF is a 46% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Metz stars as a middle linebacker for the Hawks and he excels at being a run-stopper.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Dacula, Georgia
Projected Position
LB
Height
6-3
Weight
210
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on February 16, 2024
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
UCF
Georgia Southern
Virginia
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
UCF is a 46% favorite to land him per On3
WOW!! Extremely blessed to receive an offer from LSU!!!!🟣🟡@CoachBlakeBaker @coachjlovelady @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/fL9VlcqL68
— Luke Metz (@lukeMetz25) February 16, 2024