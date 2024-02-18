LSU offers 2025 linebacker from Dacula, Georgia

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to Dacula, Georgia, to offer one of the best linebackers in the 2025 recruiting class. To land a commitment from him, LSU will have to pull him away from Gus Malzahn and UCF.

Luke Metz is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker from Dacula, Georgia, where he plays for Mill Creek High School. The Mill Creek Hawks finished the season 12-1 with a loss to Camden County in the third round of the 7A playoffs.

There are currently no crystal ball projections at this time but UCF is a 46% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Metz stars as a middle linebacker for the Hawks and he excels at being a run-stopper.

Ratings

Vitals

Hometown Dacula, Georgia Projected Position LB Height 6-3 Weight 210 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on February 16, 2024

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

UCF

Georgia Southern

Tennessee

Virginia

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

UCF is a 46% favorite to land him per On3

