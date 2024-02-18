Advertisement

LSU offers 2025 linebacker from Dacula, Georgia

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to Dacula, Georgia, to offer one of the best linebackers in the 2025 recruiting class. To land a commitment from him, LSU will have to pull him away from Gus Malzahn and UCF.

Luke Metz is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker from Dacula, Georgia, where he plays for Mill Creek High School. The Mill Creek Hawks finished the season 12-1 with a loss to Camden County in the third round of the 7A playoffs.

There are currently no crystal ball projections at this time but UCF is a 46% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Metz stars as a middle linebacker for the Hawks and he excels at being a run-stopper.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Dacula, Georgia

Projected Position

LB

Height

6-3

Weight

210

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on February 16, 2024

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • UCF is a 46% favorite to land him per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire