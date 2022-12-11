LSU offers 2025 Georgia interior lineman

Kyle Richardson
Cortez Smith is a 2025 offensive lineman from Snellville, Georgia, where he plays for Parkview High School. The Panthers finished the 2022 season with a loss to Westlake in the second round of the playoffs. Parkview finished as the runner-up to nationally ranked Carrollton in their region.

Film Analysis: Smith is a mauler at the offensive line for the Panthers. He is dominant in the run game, creating enormous holes for his running backs to run through. At six-foot-four, 275-pounds, he has excellent size to play interior offensive line on the next level. He still has some time before he commits, though.

Vitals

Hometown

Snellville, Georgia

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-4

Weight

275

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on December 7, 2022

  • No visits yet

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball predictions at this time

  • Georgia is an 88% favorite per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

