LSU offers 2025 Georgia interior lineman
Cortez Smith is a 2025 offensive lineman from Snellville, Georgia, where he plays for Parkview High School. The Panthers finished the 2022 season with a loss to Westlake in the second round of the playoffs. Parkview finished as the runner-up to nationally ranked Carrollton in their region.
Film Analysis: Smith is a mauler at the offensive line for the Panthers. He is dominant in the run game, creating enormous holes for his running backs to run through. At six-foot-four, 275-pounds, he has excellent size to play interior offensive line on the next level. He still has some time before he commits, though.
Vitals
Hometown
Snellville, Georgia
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-4
Weight
275
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on December 7, 2022
No visits yet
Offer List
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball predictions at this time
Georgia is an 88% favorite per On3
BLESSED TO BE OFFERED BY LSU!!! @coachbraddavis @CoachBrianKelly @LSUfootball @BobbyBarham_LSU @LSUFBrecruiting @JeremyO_Johnson @ParkviewFB @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @jeffsentell @LukeWinstelShow @JedMay_ @bigka54 @CStory808 @Alex_B2C pic.twitter.com/8KDv6pivHz
— Cortez Smith (@OrnandoSmith) December 7, 2022
