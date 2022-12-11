LSU offers 2025 Georgia interior lineman

Cortez Smith is a 2025 offensive lineman from Snellville, Georgia, where he plays for Parkview High School. The Panthers finished the 2022 season with a loss to Westlake in the second round of the playoffs. Parkview finished as the runner-up to nationally ranked Carrollton in their region.

Film Analysis: Smith is a mauler at the offensive line for the Panthers. He is dominant in the run game, creating enormous holes for his running backs to run through. At six-foot-four, 275-pounds, he has excellent size to play interior offensive line on the next level. He still has some time before he commits, though.

Vitals

Hometown Snellville, Georgia Projected Position DL Height 6-4 Weight 275 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on December 7, 2022

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Georgia

Tennessee

South Carolina

Florida State

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball predictions at this time

Georgia is an 88% favorite per On3

