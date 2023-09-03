LSU offers 2025 four-star defensive lineman from Lufkin, Texas

LSU’s recruiting staff made a trip to Texas to check out one of the best defensive linemen in the 2025 recruiting class. They’ll have to fight off future SEC foe, Texas, to land him though.

Zion Williams is a 6-foot-4, 295-pound, four-star defensive lineman from Lufkin, Texas where he plays for Lufkin High School. The Lufkin Panthers are off to a 2-0 start in the 2023 season after back-to-back big wins.

There are no Crystal Ball projections for Williams at this time but Texas is a 46% favorite per On3.

Film Analysis: Williams starts at defensive tackle for the Panthers and is a brick wall in the A-gap.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 41 55 Rivals 4 199 9 35 ESPN 4 134 10 17 On3 Recruiting 3 292 31 52 247 Composite 4 248 29 39

Vitals

Hometown Lufkin, Texas Projected Position DL Height 6-4 Weight 295 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on September 1, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Twitter

