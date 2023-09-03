LSU offers 2025 four-star defensive lineman from Lufkin, Texas
LSU’s recruiting staff made a trip to Texas to check out one of the best defensive linemen in the 2025 recruiting class. They’ll have to fight off future SEC foe, Texas, to land him though.
Zion Williams is a 6-foot-4, 295-pound, four-star defensive lineman from Lufkin, Texas where he plays for Lufkin High School. The Lufkin Panthers are off to a 2-0 start in the 2023 season after back-to-back big wins.
There are no Crystal Ball projections for Williams at this time but Texas is a 46% favorite per On3.
Film Analysis: Williams starts at defensive tackle for the Panthers and is a brick wall in the A-gap.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
41
55
Rivals
4
199
9
35
ESPN
4
134
10
17
On3 Recruiting
3
292
31
52
247 Composite
4
248
29
39
Vitals
Hometown
Lufkin, Texas
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-4
Weight
295
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on September 1, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Texas is a 46% favorite to land him per On3
After talking to over the phone with @MikeFerraraLSU I’m blessed to receive another offer to play for @LSUfootball @CoachShaqLP @LufkinRecruit @CoachLambino @coachgquick16 @CoachQuick1 pic.twitter.com/9Q2TxmJMvo
— Zion Williams (@ZionWilliams06) September 1, 2023
