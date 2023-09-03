LSU offers 2025 four-star defensive lineman from Lufkin, Texas

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

LSU’s recruiting staff made a trip to Texas to check out one of the best defensive linemen in the 2025 recruiting class. They’ll have to fight off future SEC foe, Texas, to land him though.

Zion Williams is a 6-foot-4, 295-pound, four-star defensive lineman from Lufkin, Texas where he plays for Lufkin High School. The Lufkin Panthers are off to a 2-0 start in the 2023 season after back-to-back big wins.

There are no Crystal Ball projections for Williams at this time but Texas is a 46% favorite per On3.

Film Analysis: Williams starts at defensive tackle for the Panthers and is a brick wall in the A-gap.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

41

55

Rivals

4

199

9

35

ESPN

4

134

10

17

On3 Recruiting

3

292

31

52

247 Composite

4

248

29

39

 

Vitals

Hometown

Lufkin, Texas

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-4

Weight

295

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on September 1, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Texas is a 46% favorite to land him per On3

Twitter

